The Big Picture The Boys initially stood out by parodying superhero tropes but has since succumbed to generic storytelling and unnecessary spin-offs.

Season 4 of The Boys struggles with inconsistent power levels, abandoned romantic subplots, and overreliance on humor for shock value.

The series must return to its roots of critiquing superhero culture and capitalism to regain the success it achieved in its earlier seasons.

The Boys is one of Amazon Pirme Video’s most popular streaming series. Eric Kripke's show stood out from the sea of Supe content during an era where superhero franchises dominated the film industry. The series dared to undermine the stereotypical tropes of superheroes, parodying the genre while providing a great story and action spectacle. The Boys tries to ground superheroes in a more realistic world akin to our current culture, where Supes are closer to the celebrities we see in tabloids than the heroes we read about in comic books. Vought acts as a Disney-like corporate monolith that buries its dirty laundry and skewers public opinion to increase shareholder profits.

However, as The Boys became more popular, it adopted the same tropes of generic superhero franchises. The franchise has a growing number of spin-offs that make it harder to appreciate the main story without paying attention to separate projects. The overall story quality has declined as the show tries to include more shocking moments that fit better into YouTube clips or tweetable moments. Season 4 has only doubled down on the problems that arose during Season 3.

There Are Too Many Spin-Offs in 'The Boys' Universe

The Boys Season 2 featured a subplot centered around The Seven’s new team-up superhero movie, which provided a satirical commentary on the creatively bankrupt nature of the MCU. Every member of The Seven has a solo franchise that panders to cultural trends currently in the mainstream and are inundated with product placement. In the years since Season 2, Amazon Prime has greenlit several spin-offs for The Boys. The first spin-off was an animated anthology series, The Boys: Diabolical, which offered an interesting take on stories not featured in the main series.

Amazon has also moved forward with Gen V and The Boys: Mexico. Gen V initially sold itself as the in-universe equivalent of the X-Men. But the show quickly demonstrated it was more akin to a teen-drama series like Gossip Girl than a thought-provoking superhero allegory for social injustice. Gen V struggled to stand out as a singular story, with Homelander (Anthony Starr) suddenly showing up during the finale, and an ending reveal that promised to bring the cast over into The Boys. The MCU is often criticized for its movies essentially becoming commercials encouraging you to watch the next one, and Gen V is guilty of the same problem. Now that The Boys: Mexico is on its way, a singular series has expanded into a bloated cinematic universe despite originally making fun of franchises that do the very same thing.

'The Boys' Is Following the Marvel Formula

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Boys has adopted more storytelling tropes of a stereotypical superhero movie as the show has continued. Seasons 1 and 2 established high stakes between characters by making Supes incredibly impulsive, willing to kill off major characters at a moment's notice, such as Madelyn Stilwell (Elizabeth Shue), or Butcher’s wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). However, by Season 3, vulnerable human characters like Hughie (Jack Quaid) were squaring up with Homelander. The writers focused on creating big showdowns between major characters, but they never resulted in any consequences. This robs the show of all stakes.

The Boys' use of death fakeouts further damages the sense of stakes. At the end of Season 3, Maeve (Dominique McElligott) sacrifices herself to save The Boys from Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) but is then revealed to be still alive. Even Soldier Boy survived the conflict and was put on ice while the showrunners figure out what to do with him next. Season 3's climax lacks a definitive ending to the storyline, as the writers aren't willing to enforce consequences on their characters after putting them in dangerous situations.

Season 4 Only Compounds 'The Boys' Problems

Close

Season 4 doesn't fix any of these problems previously mentioned. In Episode 1, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) barely reacts when Hughie attempts to kill her, and lets him off the hook. It’s also revealed that she is indestructible and impervious to bullets or acid attacks. Conversely, Homelander’s powers have suddenly been nerfed. During Episode 3, Hughie hides in a vent directly above Homelander and somehow manages to go unnoticed despite his X-ray vision and a heightened sense of hearing. Homelander overlooks Hughie until a drop of sweat falls on his shoulder, (in a scene extremely derivative of Mission: Impossible). Supes now lack consistency in their power levels, and are however powerful they need to be based on what’s convenient for the writers.

Season 4, similarly to the MCU, abandons romantic subplots. The Boys built up a romance between Frenchie and Kimiko for three seasons before seemingly abandoning the plot in favor of Colin (Elliot Knight). Season 3 featured a similar story beat between Butcher (Karl Urban) and Maeve. This is reminiscent of the MCU’s constant abandoning of romantic subplots as the story trajectory changes between movies, such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Captain America (Chris Evans) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

While the MCU always integrated a certain degree of charm and humor into their films, many post-Endgame projects have followed this rule to a fault. Audiences struggle to take anything seriously in a movie or TV show with constant quips and tension-breaking jokes. Even Thor star Chris Hemsworth has admitted his last film was “too silly” and that the cast and crew got too carried away with the humor. The Boys Season 4 is guilty of the same mistake; humor has always been an integral part of the show, but the last few seasons have used vulgarity and humor simply to get a laugh, instead of using them when appropriate.

Season 3’s "Herogasm" at least served the narrative purpose of conveying the sexual depravity of characters like Soldier Boy, who need to go to absurd lengths to feel any sense of excitement. However, Season 4, Episode 2 featured a needlessly vulgar scene with self-duplicating Supe, "Splinter" (Rob Benedict), which served no purpose other than to shock viewers. Black Noir’s (Nathan Mitchell) character assassination is another example of The Boys prioritizing humor over its story. In the comics, Black Noir is an integral character who is eventually revealed to be Homelander's clone, and defeats him in an epic fight. However, Black Noir was needlessly killed off in Season 3 for shock value, and replaced with a new character who is only used for comic relief.

With a clear endgame finally laid out, it's not too late to right the series' recent wrongs. The Boys initially thrived with its deconstruction of both comic book and superhero culture, as well as capitalism as a whole. With Vought's omnipresence in the universe still well established, Kripke and co. can drive home those critiques while wrapping up the Homelander saga. As for the other spin-offs, as long as capitalistic greed is present in the world, there will be something to comment on, but they need to take note from The Boys' earlier seasons, rather than the newer ones.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video