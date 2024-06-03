The Big Picture The Boys releases new character posters, including Frenchie, Mother's Milk, and Kimiko, ahead of Season 4 premiere.

The Boys Season 4 has been renewed for Season 5, showing confidence in its success. It has received award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Writing.

Season 4 promises to be explosive and tie into spin-off Gen V. A Mexican spin-off is also in the works. Homelander's fate will be revealed in court.

To continue a recent promotional trend of releasing new posters for the last several days, Prime Video's hit superhero TV series The Boys is shining a light on more characters. The official Boys X account unveiled a new poster for Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother's Mile (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). The first poster to kick off this trend several days ago highlighted Karl Urban's Billy Butcher along with his pal Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character has yet to be revealed. This was then followed up by a poster of The Boys most popular couple, Jack Quaid's Hughie and Erin Moriarty's Starlight, who have been through the ringer together the last few seasons but always manage to find their way back together.

In an era where series rarely get renewals before public perception has been revealed, the minds at Prime Video behind The Boys have taken a different approach. The series was recently renewed for Season 5 ahead of the Season 4 premiere, an extraordinary show of good faith that Season 4 will be just as big of a hit as all three seasons prior. Most superhero movies and TV shows receive Awards recognition for their stunts, visual effects, or costumes, but The Boys has received nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing, a testament to the show's quality.

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Will Be Its Wildest Season Yet

In addition to adding exciting new cast members such as Morgan, The Boys Season 4 promises to be the most explosive season yet. The new season will tie directly into the events of the recent spin-off, Gen V, which was even more critically acclaimed than the first season of The Boys, currently sitting at a 97% rating from critics and a 77% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to Gen V, The Boys universe also has another spin-off set in Mexico which recently received an update, but unfortunately, it may be further from release than fans would like. The Boys has become a beloved superhero property due to its brilliant writing and willingness to tackle real world issues with its storytelling. In the Season 3 finale, Homelander commits an atrocious crime which will see him go to court in Season 4, but with his sinister attitude, the outcome will likely be anything but justice.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13. Check out the new poster above and stream the first three seasons of The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO