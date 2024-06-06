The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys will focus on Homelander and his son Ryan, with new characters adding to the ensemble cast.

Prime Video shows confidence in the series by renewing for Season 5 before Season 4 even premieres.

The powerful and egotistical Homelander faces no consequence for his actions, making him even more dangerous.

A recent trend of promotion for Prime Video's violent superhero series may have reached its end as the newest material sees most of all the characters completely accounted for. The official Boys X account released a new poster for The Boys Season 4, showing Antony Starr's Homelander standing proudly beside his son Ryan. Ryan is set to step into a much larger role in Season 4, learning more about his powers and coming into his own as the second most powerful supe alive, behind only his dad. Homelander lasered an innocent civilian to death in the Season 3 finale for the sake of defending Ryan, something he will go to court for in the fourth season.

It's nigh on impossible that someone as powerful as Homelander would ever see any punishment for a crime, much less the inside of a jail cell. Any member of a jury would likely be too afraid to convict him out of fear they'd be hunted down and murdered, and even if they did, there's no one on the planet who could physically stop or contain him. After his vicious murder received a thunderous applause from his overly-passionate fans in the final episode of the third season, the egotistical power-hungry villain will surely be even more of a threat than ever before.

Prime Video Has Plenty of Faith in ‘The Boys’

Image via Prime Video

After three successful seasons which netted an Emmy win and several nominations, Prime Video's faith in the series hasn't wavered in the slightest. The Boys was recently renewed for Season 5 ahead of the Season 4 premiere, an impressive showing of good faith. Writer and creator Eric Kripke even offered an update shortly after, saying that he and the other writers were hard at work on the fifth season.

The Boys Season 4 will feature an impressive ensemble cast of returning characters, including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as MM (Mother's Milk), and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. In addition to those reprising their roles, there are several intriguing additions, including Walking Dead legend Jeffrey Dean Morgan playing one of Butcher's cohorts, as well as Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry joining the cast and The Seven as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13. Check out the new poster above and stream the first three seasons of The Boys exclusively on Prime Video.

