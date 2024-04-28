The Big Picture Vought International celebrates National Superhero Day with a lavish Homelander poster.

The Boys Season 4 will premiere on June 13, with returning stars and new characters joining the cast.

The storyline in Season 4 will focus on The Boys coming together to stop Homelander and Victoria Neuman's abuse of superpowers.

How are you celebrating National Homelander Day? Vought International (or, Amazon Prime) has put forth a new poster for The Boys to commemorate what is actually National Superhero Day. In tongue-in-cheek fashion, the poster presents a lavish profile of Homelander (Antony Starr), thanking the character for his heroic contributions.

The Vought International X (formerly Twitter) account has claimed that "Homelander deserves a day unto himself," going so far as to call him "the smartest, strongest and most selfless hero ever." Amazon does an excellent job in marketing The Boys, with this poster just being the latest in its efforts to capitalize on happenings and observances. Earlier this year, the studio released a snarky, horse-focused teaser ahead of the Super Bowl. Lots of campaign-like posters have also been put forth for The Boys' fourth season, a smart move considering the election year we are currently in coupled with the plot of the fourth season.

The Boys wrapped its fourth season earlier this month, further emphasizing just how close we are to the long-awaited episodes. Of course in the interim, there was the highly acclaimed spin-off Gen V, which has been confirmed for a second season. The Boys Season 4 will premiere on June 13 on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes dropping weekly until its season finale in mid-July. Season 4 will not be the end of The Boys, with a fifth season recently setting a production window.

Who Is Starring in 'The Boys' Season 4?

Image via Prime Video

The Boys Season 4 will, of course, see the return of Starr as Homelander, leader of The Seven, as well as Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader of The Boys. Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara will all be back to round out The Boys' team, while Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Erin Moriarty will return to play respective "supes" A-Train, The Deep, and Starlight. Season 4 will bring forth some new characters, namely a former ally of Butcher, to be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rosemarie DeWitt has also joined the season's cast to play Hughie's (Quaid) mother.

What Will 'The Boys' Season 4 Be About?

The Boys' fourth season will pick up the storylines from where they left off both in the third season and Gen V. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is close to earning her spot in the Oval Office, under the iron grip of Homelander. The Boys, clearly at odds with their abuse of superpowers in the third season, will need to come together in order to stop both Homelander and Neuman.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 13. All three previous seasons of The Boys, as well as the first season of Gen V, are available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the National "Homelander" Day poster above.

