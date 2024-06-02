The Big Picture A new The Boys Season 4 poster showcases Hughie and Starlight, promising their tumultuous relationship will continue to captivate fans.

Anticipation for Season 4 is high, especially after Homelander's shocking display in the Season 3 finale.

The Boys spin-off Gen V will tie into the new season premiering on June 13 on Prime Video.

Less than two weeks ahead of the premiere, the fourth season of Prime Video's visceral and obscene superhero series just got an exciting new look. The official Boys X (formerly Twitter) account released a new poster for The Boys Season 4, highlighting Jack Quaid's Hughie and Erin Moriarty's Starlight. As one of The Boys' most popular couples, the pair have had their troubles in the past but always seem to find their way back to one another. There's no telling what is in store for Season 4, but fans can rest assured knowing both Hughie and Starlight will be a major part of the action.

Anticipation for The Boys Season 4 has been sky-high since the Season 3 finale aired nearly two years ago, on July 8, 2022. Fans of the series have been waiting on pins and needles to see how the world will react to Antony Starr's Homelander murdering someone with his eye lasers in front of a crowd to thunderous applause. While other antagonists such as Stormfront have come and gone over the course of three seasons, it's always been Homelander as the primary villain for Billy Butcher and his band of anarchist supe-killers to deal with at the end of the day.

‘The Boys’ Universe Has Expanded in Exciting Ways

While other franchises have struggled to build a successful cohesive and interconnected cinematic universe, The Boys' first expansion was a massive success. The first three seasons of The Boys were largely self-contained until the series aired its first spin-off in 2023, Gen V. Gen V follows a group of young supes at Godolkin University learning how to navigate their place in a world where enhanced individuals are viewed more like property than heroes.

The series was loved by both critics and audiences, landing at a nearly flawless 97% score from reviewers and a slightly lower 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Both Homelander and Billy Butcher appeared in the Gen V Season finale, and the events of the series will tie directly into The Boys Season 4 as everyone in the world will be looking to get their hands on the deadly supe-killing virus.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13. Check out the new poster above and stream the first three seasons on Prime Video.

