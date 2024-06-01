The Big Picture Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins The Boys Season 4 in an undisclosed role, bringing excitement for fans.

Season 4 marketing keeps a patriotic theme, indicating upcoming conflicts with Homelander.

Fans anticipated Morgan's debut in the show due to his connection with showrunner Eric Kripke. The character's role is unknown.

With Homelander (Antony Starr) becoming more dangerous than ever, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is going to need some help in The Boys Season 4. It's a good thing that one of the most requested actors for The Boys, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is finally joining the show in a yet-to-be-disclosed role. While details on the two characters' relationship are being kept under wraps, we did get a new look at the two anti-heroes thanks to a new poster released by Amazon, along with the tagline of "Two peas in a diabolical pod."

The poster is fairly simple, showing Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's characters staring menacingly toward the audience. The poster also stays consistent with the "patriotic" theming of The Boys Season 4's marketing campaign, with red, white, and blue confetti falling from the sky above the two. It appears that, while Homelander is ready to lead a fascist takeover of America, Butcher and the rest of The Boys are ready to take him down from the shadows.

Season 3 of The Boys left the real heroes of the franchise on uncertain terms. While they successfully defeat Homelander's father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Butcher is given a terminal diagnosis after using too much of Vought's experimental temporary V drug. Even worse is the shocking conclusion of Season 3, where Homelander executes a protester in broad daylight in front of his crowd of adoring fans. Instead of being afraid of the godlike Supe, the crowd cheers him on even more, thus giving the superpowered psychopath an excuse to rule over "lesser" humans once and for all.

Why Was Jeffrey Dean Morgan Such a Highly Requested Actor for 'The Boys'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fans of The Boys have always felt Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be a shoo-in for the satirical superhero show, and that's partly because of his connection to showrunner Eric Kripke. In Eric Kripke's previous and very successful show, Supernatural, Dean Morgan played the Winchester patriarch, John Winchester. Kripke has brought in many Supernatural alumni for both prior seasons of The Boys and the college spin-off Gen V, so it was really only a matter of time before Jeffrey Dean Morgan was also brought back for a new Kripke show.

Whether Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mystery character is a true ally to Billy Butcher and his team or is another villain in disguise remains to be seen, but we'll find out very soon. The Boys Season 4 officially begins on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on June 13th, 2024.

Image via Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video