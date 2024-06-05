The Big Picture New characters Sister Sage and Firecracker join The Boys in their fight against Vought's heroes in Season 4.

Billy Butcher continues his battle against Homelander, who gains support during a political campaign.

Returning characters like Kimiko and Frenchie work together to stop Homelander before time runs out for Butcher.

The fourth season of The Boys is ready to premiere on Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a poster featuring some of the new characters that will join the drama centered around the fight against the heroes created by Vought. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) are some of the new faces that will be seen once the series returns to television, and while details regarding their role in the upcoming narrative are safely kept under wraps, their introduction could certainly affect the titular crew's mission to take down Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all.

After an explosive conclusion to its third installment, the new episodes of The Boys will focus on how Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) continues his fight against Homelander even after he's been diagnosed with a certain death after using limited doses of Compound V. At the same time, the charismatic villain will be gaining plenty of support during his political campaign, and even if Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) have something to say about it, Homelander's followers are very determined to make America super again. The same fight the Prime Video series introduced since it premiered is set to continue, even if Butcher's time is running out.

Before they could be seen joining the action of The Boys, the new stars of the series were involved in very different projects. Susan Heyward starred as Betty Porter in Hello Tomorrow!, the science fiction Apple TV+ drama created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. When it comes to what Valorie Curry was doing before she was cast as Firecracker in the new episodes of The Boys, the actress was seen as Katherine Solomon in The Lost Symbol, the television adaptation of Dan Brown's popular novel about a young detective finding himself involved in a dangerous case after his mentor went missing.

The Ensemble Cast Returns to Action

It wouldn't be a new season of The Boys without the characters everyone knows and loves making a comeback to fight against Homelander and the rest of his villainous crew. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are still busy figuring out the nature of their relationship while helping Hughie and Starlight. And The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Ashley (Colby Minifie) attempt to survive in the new Vought completely dominated by Homelander. If the heroic team fails to stop the world's most powerful villain before Butcher becomes a victim of his disease, it will become impossible to end Homelander's reign of terror before it's too late.

You can check out the new poster from The Boys above, before the series returns to Prime Video on June 13: