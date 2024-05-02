The Big Picture Butcher and his team will continue their battle against Homelander in the fourth season of The Boys, with new episodes premiering on June 13.

The previous season saw Butcher using a dangerous chemical enhancer that is now taking a toll on his body as he fights against Vought's villains.

The main crew of The Boys will reunite to take down Homelander, with Starlight, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie joining forces despite lacking superpowers.

The fourth season of The Boys will continue the team's quest to take Homelander (Antony Starr) down, as the dangerous villain uses his power to control everyone around him. In anticipation of the new episodes' premiere, Prime Video has released new posters for the upcoming season, featuring Homelander and Butcher (Karl Urban) as they prepare to face each other once again. On June 13, the first three episodes of the fourth season of The Boys will become available to stream on the platform, before the rest of the story unfolds weekly over the course of the summer.

The previous installment of The Boys leveled the fight when Butcher and Hughie (Jack Quaid) began using Temp V, a chemical enhancer that allows humans to have superpowers for a limited amount of time. Unfortunately for the brave heroes of the series created for television by Eric Kripke, the chemical was revealed to have devastating effects on the human body, meaning that Butcher doesn't have much time left after using it constantly to fight against the villains created by Vought. The new episodes will focus on Butcher trying to get rid of Homelander and his reign of terror before the side effects of the chemical catch up to him.

Even if Butcher has been determined to free the world from Homelander for years, he knows that he can't do it alone, which is why the main crew of The Boys will be making a comeback in the upcoming season. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has become extremely popular in recent months, which is why her separation from the Vought company would help change public opinion regarding Homelander. In addition to her heroic efforts, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) can still use their knowledge and connections to battle against the villain, even if their lack of powers puts them in grave danger.

The World of 'The Boys' Expands

Close

As the plot of The Boys continues to intensify with the release of the upcoming fourth season, Prime Video is hard at work with the expansion of the franchise based on the work of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. In the fall of last year, the first season of Gen V was released, with the series starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Lizzie Broadway showing audiences a different side of the universe established in The Boys. The spinoff was a success for Prime Video, which is why the streaming platform decided to renew the project for a second season. Nevertheless, the fight against Homelander will continue in the fourth season of The Boys, with time running out for Butcher in the near future.

You can check out the new posters from the fourth season of The Boys below, before the series returns to Prime Video on June 13: