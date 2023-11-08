At long last - the first teaser art for Season 4 of The Boys has arrived! A true hero in many ways, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, drew a line in the sand to stand strong with the WGA during its strike, putting off any chance of the fourth season dropping until an agreement was reached. While we’re still proudly supporting SAG-AFTRA, the WGA strike halted at the end of September, and we now have our first bit of The Boys Season 4 promotional material! The first look also comes just one week following the exciting finale of the spin-off series, Gen V, so it’s truly perfect timing for anyone suffering from a The Boys universe hangover (you know who you are).

Just as we suspected, Season 4 of The Boys will take on a heavy political tone as the posters show the aftermath of a rally. In one, Antony Starr’s Homelander proudly stands in front of an arena filled with adoring followers while red, white, and blue confetti falls around him. In the other, Karl Urban’s Butcher is facing defeat, holding his head low and walking across a floor covered in downed confetti and balloons. This season will undoubtedly be one of many losses for Butcher as, along with Homelander making it out of the Season 3 finale alive, he’s also lost the love and respect of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and discovered that he has a terminal illness as a side effect from Compound V.

Over the last three seasons, the creative team behind the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series has gone above and beyond to ensure that the audience's jaws are constantly dropped to the floor. And, we’ll pose a guess, that Season 4 will be no different. The end of last season, which aired well over a year ago, ended on a high note for The Boys with the team getting back together albeit following a crushing defeat against Homelander. Meanwhile, Homelander is now in a political alliance with Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). With the powers of laser vision and head popping between the two of them, respectfully, Butcher and the rest of the team will really have their hands full in Season 4.

Who Is in 'The Boys' Season 4?

Along with Urban and Starr reprising their roles as sworn enemies and Doumit as the explosive secret supe, the upcoming season will also see the return of Jack Quaid as Hughie, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett. Newbies are set to include Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Supernatural) in an undisclosed role, with Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. Simon Pegg will also be back as Hugh Campbell Sr. while Rosemarie DeWitt (The Estate) will join the cast as Hughie’s absentee mother.

After an explosive first season that quickly received a green light for a follow-up, the uber-successful Gen V revealed that the universes of The Boys and its spin-off would likely continue to collide. As Season 1 left audiences on a cliffhanger, there’s the potential that we’ll see some of that overflow pour into Season 4 of The Boys.

Check out the new posters above and stay tuned for further information about The Boys Season 4 return in 2024. Learn more about the upcoming installment in our guide. Catch up on Seasons 1-3 on Prime Video right now.

