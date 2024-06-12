Supe and human tensions are at an all-time high in The Boys Season 4, especially as Homelander (Antony Starr) is leading an assault on democracy itself. After killing a protester in broad daylight at the end of Season 3, the evil Superman parody has only become emboldened by his followers and is ready to prove once and for all that he and his fellow Supes should be revered as gods among men. That's something that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of the Boys are not ready to accept, and they decide to put the next stage of their plans to expose Homelander and Vought for the monsters they are into action.

The incredibly dark satire that is every present in The Boys has made a strong impression on the streaming world. Not only is a fifth season already in development ahead of Season 4's release, but we can also expect to see a second season of the college spin-off Gen V and a new spin-off show set in Mexico. With plenty of new and exciting projects planned for the franchise's future, the release of the next season of the main series is just around the corner. To find out where and how you can see the return of one of TV's best superhero shows, here is when you can watch The Boys Season 4.

Is 'The Boys' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

The Boys Season 4 will not be available to watch on live television or cable. The only way to see the next part of The Boys' story is to tune in on streaming once the new season premieres this June.

Is 'The Boys' Season 4 Streaming Online?

As with the last three seasons and the prior spin-offs, Season 4 of The Boys will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting June 13th. Despite not owning any of the major superhero players like Marvel or DC, Prime Video has garnered a reputation as a surprising pioneer in the genre. In addition to The Boys becoming a critically acclaimed success, their similar (yet nowhere near as mean-spirited) adult superhero show Invincible has also become a wild success. Plus, Prime Video is even collaborating with Marvel and DC on two dramatic reimaginings of their most iconic characters, those being Noir and Batman: Caped Crusader.

Prime Video currently costs $8.99 per month for just the streaming platform alone, or it can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime, and it's additional benefits for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Can You Watch 'The Boys' Season 4 Without Prime Video?

Amazon and Prime Video haven't yet announced plans to release The Boys Season 4 outside of the streaming platform, though a later release on Blu-ray or DVD is possible.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Boys' Season 4

The trailer for The Boys Season 4 sees Billy Butcher ready to take down Homelander once and for all. That's the mind-set the foul-mouthed Supe-hater has had for a while now, but now he's on a ticking clock due to Butcher being given a terminal diagnosis at the end of Season 3. The goal of defeating Homelander is more difficult than ever before, as the leader of The Seven has bold and ambitious plans to reinvent the team. Instead of portraying themselves as noble heroes as they had for so many years, Homelander seeks to become a god among all of humanity.

What is 'The Boys' Season 4 About?

The official plot synopsis of The Boys Season 4 reads as follows:

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

What's 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode Schedule?

The Boys will return with a three-episode premiere on June 13th, with new episodes to follow every following Thursday. For the complete schedule and episode titles, take a look at the list below:

Episode Title Release Date 1 "Department of Dirty Tricks" June 13, 2024 2 "Life Among the Septics" June 13, 2024 3 "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying" June 13, 2024 4 "Wisdom of the Ages" June 20, 2024 5 "Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son" June 27, 2024 6 "Dirty Business" July 4, 2024 7 "The Insider" July 11, 2024 8 "Assassination Run" July 18, 2024

