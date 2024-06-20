The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys is a diabolical hit with a 21% increase in viewership, ranking among Prime Video's top 5 most-viewed TV seasons.

The storyline is wrapping up with Season 5 as planned by creator Eric Kripke, promising chaotic madness and even more jaw-dropping moments.

The first four episodes of Season 4 are now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Boys are back in town and although it's been met with some mixed reviews, Season 4 is still as diabolical as ever — and the viewership numbers prove it. For the third consecutive time in its history, the Eric Kripke-created series has blasted the season that came before it with its viewership numbers up by 21% over its first four days. As it sits now, the latest season of The Boys ranks among Prime Video’s Top 5 most-viewed TV seasons on the streamer and holds the bragging rights of holding the second place spot in viewership numbers for any returning season.

So, who’s standing in The Boys’ way on its path to greatness? The equally jacked Alan Ritchson-led Reacher. Still, the pandemonium surrounding the ongoing battle between Supes and civilians has not only made an impressive dent in the U.S. but also spread its wings around the world, raking in huge numbers of audiences in countries like Brazil, the U.K., and India.

The end is in sight for Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of the titular group of vigilantes, as just ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Kripke announced that the story would wrap with Season 5. The brains behind both The Boys and Supernatural says this was always his plan but that he could not tell audiences until the time was right. So, for now, we’re taking in every second of the chaotic madness of the penultimate season and not taking a second of the jaw-dropping moments for granted — of which there have already been many.

The latest episode, which is available to stream now on Prime Video, saw Homelander (Antony Starr) return to his roots in the lab where he was torturously raised as a child. Many of the folks who ran immoral and traumatizing tests on the boy known as John still hold the same jobs, putting Homelander in the perfect position to take his revenge. Meanwhile, bits and pieces from the show’s spin-off series, Gen V, blend into the latest installment, while Frenchie (Tomer Capone) falls in love while facing the ghosts of his past, and Butcher rejoins the team — much to Annie’s (Erin Moriarty) chagrin.

What’s Next For ‘The Boys’?

There are a lot of plot points being set up even just over the first few record-breaking episodes of Season 4. A-Train’s (Jessie T. Usher) story arc is finally coming to a fever pitch as he tries to atone for his past and become the hero he’s meant to be. Meanwhile, with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) inching closer and closer to being one step away from the Presidency, the time is almost up for The Boys to make their move and ensure democracy reigns supreme.

See what all the fuss is about and add your eyes to the viewership numbers for The Boys Season 4 now streaming on Prime Video.

