With a successful spin-off in Mexico and a growing universe, The Boys continues to expand and stay true to its message of mocking the superhero genre.

Season 4 promises more unhinged heroes, cynicism, blood, guts, sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll.

As The Boys fans can probably tell, Prime Video was smart to release Gen V in 2023 so that die-hard fans were kept at bay by the lack of a new season of The Boys. With the young adult spin-off becoming as popular as – and some would say even better than – the flagship series, we barely noticed that we didn’t get to see The Seven this year. Now, however, it’s time to start counting down for Season 4 of The Boys, which finally got a release date: June 13, 2024. The announcement came paired with a new poster, featuring Homelander (Anthony Starr) alongside Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit)

If Season 4 fares anything like the previous ones, Prime Video will have another highly successful year with the show, which recently got a brand-new spin-off set in Mexico announced. The big irony of it is that The Boys makes fun of how the superhero genre became a product that is always expanding and this universe is basically doing the same – 2D-animated content included. But no one is complaining: As long as The Boys continues to stay true to its message and its crazy it’s all fair game. And we do mean all, we’ve been through Herogasm after all.

'The Boys' Season 4 Will Be As Unhinged as Ever

One of the most anticipated elements of The Boys Season 4 is certainly the new configuration of The Seven. The superhero group was in shambles by the end of Season 3, and we’re yet to know if there will be a full overhaul of its members – excluding, of course, team leader Homelander (Anthony Starr) – of if past members like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) will indeed be able to reclaim their spots.

All in all, we expect the very basics from The Boys Season 4, which is more heroes with unhinged personalities and superpowers, a good dose of cynicism, blood, guts, sex, drugs and rock ’n roll. Sometimes all of that in the same episode. Prime Video hasn’t revealed the episode count for the new season, but the series will likely stick to its eight-episode model that has worked so well for it, and which they also did with equally popular spin-off Gen V.

Prime Video premieres The Boys Season 4 on June 13, 2024. Check out the new poster below:

