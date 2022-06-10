Just one week after The Boys burst back onto our screens with the nerve-wracking action of Season 3, Prime Video has announced the Season 4 renewal of their bloodthirsty superhero series. While audiences haven't gotten to the season finale just yet, the way that Season 3 closes out definitely sets the stage for a fourth season, and now viewers can confidently head into the finale without worrying about the fate of the series.

The streamer has gone all-in on showrunner Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series by the same name, with The Boys: Diabolical animated anthology premiering earlier this year and production well underway on the college spinoff series that has tapped the talents of Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jaz Sinclair, Sean Patrick Thomas, and more to star in. Following the success of the Season 3 premiere, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, released a statement about the renewal saying:

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season. The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Kripke also shared his excitement about the news, highlighting the oft-referenced girth of the Season 3 premiere, “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as MM, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, Claudia Doumit as Nadia, and Season 3 introduced audiences to Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.