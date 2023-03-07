It’s safe to say that fans of Prime Video’s The Boys are ready to gobble up any new content that may come their way. Series creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter today to give followers something to feast their eyes on - a can of mystery meat produced by none other than Vought Fresh Farms. Reminiscent of Spam, yet somehow even more unsettling, the can of “potted meat” looks like a cylindrical chunk of raw meat. As for what the contents of this 15-ounce can hold, it’s a secret being guarded as closely as the whereabouts of the elusive Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Proving to be a staple in the pantries of homes across the country, the can bears the label of “America’s Favorite For Over 40 Years.”

Kripke shared the tantalizing image to his social media, writing in the caption that it was “shot on set, the Season 4 finale,” and adding that it was “everything a growing Supe needs.” While it may not give us an in-depth look at what we can expect from the show’s upcoming fourth season, we do know that the creator will direct the finale which is titled “Assassination Run.” We also know that this won’t be the end of the franchise, with Kripke previously making comments about his plans to keep the battle raging into - at the very least - a fifth season. And, while his post may just be a bit of behind-the-scenes fun, sharing an in-universe prop, you never know what this can of meat could really mean and where its presence in the show may lead to.

As for the storyline for Season 4 of The Boys, little is known, but that won’t stop us from speculating. At the tail end of Season 3, we watched as the titular group of misfits came back together after having their own side stories for most of the season. While Starlight (Erin Moriarty) defected from The Seven and joined ranks with The Boys, the thrill of her arrival wasn’t shared by everyone, with Butcher (Karl Urban) hesitantly agreeing. Meanwhile, after spending most of the season teamed up with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and shooting up Compound V with Hughie (Jack Quaid), Butcher not only failed in his latest attempt to bring down Homelander (Antony Starr), but also developed aggressive cancer that will certainly be a main storyline next season.

Who Will Join The Seven in Season 4?

With his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) by his side, Homelander was soaring high when we last saw him, planning his very own dash at political control, something it looks like he’ll be doing alongside Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). With several vacancies in The Seven, there’s bound to be a major push from Supes around the globe who hope to join the finest team in the world. We know that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward will join the cast as Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively, along with Elliot Knight (Titans), and Supernatural alumni Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict, who each will appear in undisclosed roles. With all this fresh blood, it could be a knock-down-drag-out fight for the coveted open spots on The Seven.

As of right now, no release date for Season 4 of The Boys has been set, but you can take a bite out of Vought’s canned meat in the image below.