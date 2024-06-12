The Big Picture A new behind-the-scenes image shows Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Karen Fukuhara covered in blood, ahead of The Boys Season 4.

The fourth season introduces new characters Firecracker and Sister Sage to join Homelander's reign of terror alongside the Seven.

The fifth season is confirmed to be the show's last, setting the stage for the final confrontation between Butcher and Homelander.

The fourth season of The Boys is almost here, and to celebrate the launch of the new episodes, Prime Video has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the series. Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Karen Fukuhara can be seen soaked in fake blood, which doesn't come as a surprise considering how violent things can get in the world of The Boys. Only time will tell what kind of battle led to Hughie, Starlight, and Kimiko being covered in blood, but it can't mean anything good for the small crew that has been trying to take down Homelander (Antony Starr) for years.

The last time audiences saw The Boys on Prime Video, the team attempted to use Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) help to take down Homelander, but that didn't provide the results they expected. The third installment of the show left the main characters stuck in tough situations, with Butcher (Karl Urban) given a few months to live after repeatedly using a toxic, temporal dose of Compound V. But even if their leader is on the brink of death, the team has plenty to look forward to, with the fourth season of The Boys bringing exciting additions to the super-ensemble.

In the new season, the Seven are looking for new members to join Homelander's reign of terror. Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward have been cast as Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively. The new characters will become a part of the ensemble that features returning members such as Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Tomer Capone. The stage has been set for the propaganda figures of Vought to fight against Hughie and his friends one more time, but as always, the adaptation created for television by Erick Kripke has a couple of surprises in store.

'The Boys' Season 4 Is the Beginning of the End

Image via Prime Video

All good things must come to an end, and Kripke recently confirmed that the fifth season of The Boys is meant to be the show's last. This means that whatever happens during the upcoming fourth season will set the stage for the final confrontation between the opposing teams. But even if this rivalry comes to a close, the world of The Boys will continue to expand, with Gen V currently working on its second season. A spin-off set in Mexico is also in early development. Will our heroes finally be able to knock Homelander down a peg in the upcoming episodes? You won't have to wait too much longer to find out!

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes image from The Boys above before the show returns to Prime Video on June 13.

