Oh, the horror! Today, The Boys gave fans yet another inside look at what’s been happening on the set of filming for the show’s upcoming fourth season. While we’ve always known that he’s had it in him, the latest look at Jack Quaid’s Hughie reveals the classic rock fan covered in blood. While it’s certainly a dark day for one of our favorite characters, it’s an even darker day for that sweet vintage The Band tee shirt that’s now drenched in the blood of Hughie’s enemies. Ever the optimist, he poses with a thumbs up despite the gore that’s just been unleashed.

In their caption, the Twitter team writes that it’s the first time Hughie’s been “covered in blood,” but we here at Collider would like to turn your attention to exhibit A - the very first episode of the hit Prime Video series. In what can be considered to be the character’s origin story, Hughie stands on the edge of a street curb with his girlfriend who is killed when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) literally runs right through her. Still holding onto her hands, Hughie is left with little else of his sweetie other than her blood and guts which cover the rest of his body. And, although he’s certainly the most precious and morally on-point member of the titular crew of vigilantes, there’s been more than just this moment that’s seen Hughie doused in blood.

Of course, none of this is to say that Hughie may be getting his hands even grimier in the upcoming season of The Boys as Usher previously teased that this would be the most gruesome one yet. While plot details surrounding the superhero-centered show are being kept under wraps, we do know that a slew of new actors will be joining the ranks, leaving multiple doors open for what could happen next. For one, Simon Pegg, who played Hugh Campbell Sr. aka Hughie’s dad in the first season will finally be reprising his role alongside Rosemarie DeWitt who will appear as Hughie’s absent mother.

New Supes will include Valorie Curry’s Firecracker and Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage with Titans star Elliot Knight joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Last year, series creator Eric Kripke brought in beloved Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles to the role of Soldier Boy and he’s at it again, this time adding Supernatural stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict to the call sheet.

With lots of twists and turns waiting around the corner, it’s anyone’s guess as to what kind of trouble Hughie will find himself in during the upcoming season. As of right now, no release date has been set for The Boys Season 4, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, check out an interview with Seth Rogen on what to expect for the future of The Boys’ universe.