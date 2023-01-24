Things are getting chilly on the set of Prime Video’s The Boys as the show’s Twitter account shared a photo of Jesse T. Usher’s A-Train in a chilly, snow-filled field. While details surrounding the show’s upcoming fourth season are being kept under wraps, the latest image teases that production is taking advantage of the natural beauty of their filming location’s (Toronto) winter. The shot reveals the actor in his character’s skin-tight blue uniform, wearing everything but A-Train’s iconic glasses. Prepared for inclement weather, Usher has a heavy jacket with its fur hood pulled up over his head. As always, a cheeky caption accompanies the picture, reading “A-Train to Antarctica.”

Although we don’t know what gore-filled fun awaits us in the next season of Prime Video’s satirical superhero series, the addition of several new characters hints at what’s to come. So far, we know that two new Supes are on the way via Valorie Curry’s Firecracker and Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage.

Last year, fans were reunited with series creator Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles, who worked together on Kripke’s 15 Season-running production, Supernatural. Likewise, Season 4 will feature two more Supernatural alum with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict joining the series in undisclosed roles as well as Titans actor Elliot Knight. And, while he’s been missing from the story for quite a while, Simon Pegg is returning to the role of Hugh Campbell Sr. with Rosemarie Dewitt joining as Hugh’s wife and Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom.

Image via Prime Video

Of course, we can expect to see all our favorite good guys, bad guys, and inbetweeners back in action in the upcoming season with Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, and Colby Minifie set to return. Next season promises to bring civil unrest with Homelander’s (Starr) recent rise to the top of the political platform while Butcher (Urban) continues on his quest to bring the leader of the Seven down, even as his time runs out following his aggressive cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, Starlight (Moriarty) has officially become a member of the Supe-crushing titular gang with several coveted spots now left open in the Seven.

It may be a while before we get more information about Season 4 and when we can expect it, but in the meantime, those behind the now franchise are bringing fans more The Boys-centered content with the upcoming spinoff series, Gen V. The show will center around a young group of teens with superhuman abilities as they study at Godolkin University to hone in on their powers. While no release date has been set, a recently released trailer reveals that an absolute bloodbath awaits us.

For now, check out The Boys’ latest Twitter post below and keep scrolling for a Collider interview with series producer, Seth Rogen.