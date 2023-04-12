It’s a field day for The Boys fans as the fourth season of the most mind-boggling superhero series wraps production. The genius behind the series and its showrunner, Eric Kripke, and its star Karl Urban, are sharing behind-the-scenes images that’s hyping up the fans for the upcoming season. The Prime Video series has a strong marketing game so while the cast and crew are sharing their notes, the official Twitter account for the series also chimed in.

While fans had seen Urban’s post with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, earlier in the day, the Twitter thread nonetheless teased fans with the caption, “Just wrapped filmin' the craziest sh-t we can legally put on your tubes. Turns out all of these photos tell ya a ton about Season 4...” Fans are further treated with images of Frenchie and Kimiko, Mother’s Milk on a bicycle, Firecracker, along with blood-soaked images of A-Train, Hughie and of course Homelander.

While the images show us nothing new they speak volumes about the nature of the series getting darker and darker. There are no details available about Morgan’s character either but from his cozy image with Urban, perhaps he’ll side with Billy Butcher rather than Homelander in the fight against Supes. From the image, it's also very likely that he’s not playing a Supe, since he’s dressed in a regular suit in the behind the scene image with Urban.

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 4 Wraps With Gory Behind-the-Scenes Images

The Boys Successful Run So Far

The series is based on original comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson is the most gory superhero series ever. Kripke does not shy away from taking liberties with various characters and events for the adaptation and fans aren’t complaining. For the first two seasons, we saw Butcher trying to take down Homelander, who is constantly descending into madness. Finally, in the third season, The Boys begin to work for the US government with the conflict between Butcher and Homelander at its peak. As for the upcoming season, we can only imagine the showdown between the Seven and The Boys.

Along with Urban and Antony Starr the fourth installment will bring back Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, along with Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Further, rounding off the cast with Moragn are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

No release date for The Boys Season 4 has been set yet. You can check out the new images below:

7 Images Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video Image via Prime Video