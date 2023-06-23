From everything we’ve heard about Season 4 of The Boys, fans are in for another foul-mouthed, blood-soaked, gore-fest as the titular crew of vigilantes clash with the morally corrupt Supes. A handful of the show’s stars and its creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) have already stepped forward to tease what’s to come, and, during an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Simon Pegg promised that fans are “gonna love it.”

The Shaun of the Dead star was initially chatting with Weintraub during the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I when he delved into what was next for the Prime Video series. The last we saw of Pegg’s character, Hugh Campbell Sr., was during a very short video call interaction with his son, Hughie (Jack Quaid) in the third season. Prior to that, he held a recurring role during the freshman season, where it was established that his wife, Hughie’s mom, left the family when Hughie was a young boy. Now, not only is Hugh Sr. back, but viewers will also be introduced to his ex-spouse, portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara).

Unsurprisingly, Pegg was beyond thrilled to return to the world of The Boys, saying, “I had so much fun on that show,” adding that it was wonderful to be reunited with his on-screen son, Quaid, and work out a new storyline alongside DeWitt. His comments also gave us another missing puzzle piece to the fourth season with Pegg revealing that Dewitt’s character “comes back” meaning that we can expect to see the exes together in the present day as opposed to through flashbacks. Even better, Pegg stans will spot him in plenty of scenes as he’ll be in a total of four episodes. And, as for what we can expect from the highly anticipated return - Pegg teased that things only “get crazier” from here—which says a lot.

Image via Prime Video

When Does Season 4 of The Boys Come Out?

Sadly, as of right now, no release date has been set for us to mark down on our calendars. We do know that filming wrapped back in April meaning that the team should be well into post-production. The third season was out around this time last year so we’re certain they’re working around the clock to deliver fans the next chapter. Along with performances from Pegg and DeWitt, we can also expect to see newbies like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Valorie Curry, and Susan Heyward make appearances alongside long-running cast members including Quaid, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Chace Crawford.

Catch the full interview with Pegg below and stay tuned to Collider for more information for when The Boys Season 4 soars onto a screen near you.