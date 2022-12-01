The Boys Season 4 is starting to look like a family reunion for Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) as Prime Video announced this morning that Simon Pegg will be returning as Hughie's father, Hugh Campbell Sr., opposite newcomer Rosemarie Dewitt who has been cast as "Hughie's Mother." The Supernatural family reunion is also well underway in the new season of Eric Kripke's bloody superhero series, with Rob Benedict joining the cast a few months after the exciting announcement that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be coming on board too. Benedict and Elliot Knight were also announced to be joining Season 4, though their roles are not yet known.

Season 4 has also added two new "supes" to the cast, with Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry joining as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. While very little details are known about their roles—outside of their kick-ass costumes—it will be interesting to see if the duo will be stepping in to fill the vacancies in the Seven left by the shocking events of Season 3. Cameron Crovetti was also promoted to a season regular, signaling that Ryan will be taking on a larger role, which is worrisome considering Ryan was set on a path that might get him even closer to being like Homelander (Antony Starr). Season 3 ended with Butcher (Karl Urban) learning that his use of Compound V throughout the season was going to eventually kill him, sparking a very devil-may-care attitude about how he's going to face the fight against Vought, and more specifically his personal vendetta against Homelander.

In addition to Quaid, Urban, Starr, and the incoming cast of The Boys, the series also stars Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara.

The world of The Boys continues to grow with the upcoming young adult spin-off series, Gen V, which centers around supes that attend a college run by Vought, and the ultra-violent animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Where Have You Seen Them Before?

Rob Benedict is perhaps best known for playing God (and Chuck) on The CW's long-running series Supernatural, where he acted opposite The Boys alumn Jensen Ackles. He recently wrapped on Leverage: Redemption and can also be seen in roles on Lucifer, NCIS: Hawai'i, and Bosch, to name just a few of his more iconic appearances. Elliot Knight is joining The Boys in a recurring capacity, following his extensive work as Gaz in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, in addition to his notable work on Animal Kingdom. He may also be familiar to fans of DC's Titans and Once Upon a Time, where he had iconic roles. Rosemarie Dewitt recently wrapped on Disney's adaptation of Sharon M. Draper's novel Out of My Mind, and has recently appeared in The Estate and Sweet Virginia, to name just a few of her recent roles.

Season 4 of The Boys is currently filming in Toronto, while we wait for a new trailer check out our interview with Seth Rogen as he discusses the series and The Boys: Diabolical.