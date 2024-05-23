The Big Picture The Boys' marketing campaign continues to impress with a new meta ad featuring Singer and Neuman's presidential run.

The ad cleverly comments on American politics, using satire to highlight issues of corruption and manipulation.

Watch the new teaser below before The Boys returns for Season 4 next month!

The Boys has always had a remarkable marketing campaign, and once again, it has hit it out of the park. Posted on YouTube under the Vought International channel, the Prime Video series released a meta promotional ad featuring Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) presidential run. Vought International has long been an inspired device to market the television series. Playing off the social commentary of corporations spreading propaganda, all previous videos from the channel are hilarious additions to the series. The ad campaign adds a new level to this meta-commentary by portraying a vision of the future that is not necessarily accurate, something familiar in American politics.

“America has been through so much these last few years,” the commercial laments over a somber black-and-white visual of tragic events. The video reminds audiences of the horrifying plane crash that Homelander (Antony Starr) himself caused and Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) brother, Kenji (Abraham Lim), who became a scapegoat for many of the supe crimes. Luckily, there is a light in the darkness. Former Secretary of Defense, Singer, is running for president. And like in all political ads, he promises a shining future that only he can deliver.

“We have a choice between the same do-nothing politicians and a man who’s not afraid to get his hands dirty,” the ad continues with patriotic music over a picture of Singer on a horse. The ad also makes sure to note that Singer reaches across the aisle to appease both American political parties. If that weren’t enough to draw a comparison to real-life political campaigns, the addition of Neuman cements this allegory. The ad mentions that she is a congresswoman from Brooklyn, an obvious correlation to the real-life progressive, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. The video has all the hallmarks of an authentic political ad, which only contributes to the point it's trying to make.

'The Boys' Strikes Again With Spot on Satire

When it comes to The Boys, no group is exempt from its razor-sharp observations. No matter what political party you stand with — or none at all — everyone knows that political campaigns are far removed from being sincere. A Supernatural Easter egg, Singer aligning himself with Neuman is a calculated move, no matter how much the commercial paints it as a way to include other generations in decision-making. This move mirrors American politics perfectly, as only The Boys can do.

The Boys has never been another just super-powered show riffing off the DC and Marvel Universes. The biggest theme present in the series is that absolute power corrupts, but it isn’t above identifying other things wrong with society. As depicted in the show, corporations control everything, politics are cynical, and for some reason, white nationalism is still prevalent. The Boys is arguably one of the most socially minded series around and heading into Season 4, that perspective will obviously be front and center.

Make sure to catch the new season of The Boys streaming on Prime Video starting June 13 and keep up to date with Collider for all updates. Watch the Singer/Neuman campaign ad above.

