The Big Picture A-Train's Season 3 recap teases heart issues, rebrand, and confronting Homelander over milkshake in The Boys Season 4 promo.

A-Train's complex character evolution from primary antagonist to more neutral figure explored in upcoming season.

The Boys Season 4 set to premiere June 13 with original cast returning; Gen V spin-off events to tie directly into new season.

Mere weeks before the return of one of the most popular superhero TV shows in the world, Prime Video wants to make sure everyone is up to speed. In a newly released promo for The Boys Season 4, A-Train actor Jessie T. Usher breaks down his storyline in Season 3 that will lead directly into the events of Season 4. The new teaser dives into A-Train's big rebrand, heart issues, his clash with Antony Starr's Homelander over a Shake Shack milkshake, and even now, only surviving because he has the heart of the person he hates the most, Blue Hawk. He even apologized to Hughie for killing his girlfriend in Season 1, and had a few heart-to-heart chats with his brother, Nathan.

A-Train's story through three seasons has been complex, to say the least. Fans will remember when he gill-punched The Deep (Chace Crawford) in the hallway of Vought Tower. He was one of the primary antagonists in Season 1 of The Boys, but has since become a more neutral figure, with evil and sinister characters like Homelander and Stormfront taking the form of the true villains in recent seasons. A-Train may be the fastest man on the planet, but sadly, he can't make The Boys Season 4 arrive any quicker, and fans will still have to wait just under three weeks for the first three episodes to drop.

What Do We Know About ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

The Boys experienced profound success in its first three seasons — including several Emmy nominations and even a win — and it received a spin-off series, Gen V, which aired late in 2023. The events of Gen V will tie directly into The Boys Season 4, with both Sam and Cate making an appearance in a recent trailer. The Boys Season 3 concluded with Homelander lasering someone's face off to applause; an issue that will certainly be addressed in the fourth season. All main cast members, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and more will return in The Boys Season 4.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on June 13. Check out the new promo above and stream the first three seasons on Prime Video.

