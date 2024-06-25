The Big Picture Firecracker and The Deep deliver a show-stopping duet in a live performance that didn't make it into last week's episode of The Boys.

The controversy surrounding Firecracker's morally corrupt character has sparked review bombs, but ratings remain high.

The Boys episode five promises a Gen V crossover and an appearance from new characters Sam and Cate.

Soar on the musical wings of eagles with The Boys’ Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) as the pair takes center stage in a live performance that didn’t make it into last week’s episode. Singing the duet to end all others, the two Supes work the stage and the crowd, crooning the melody and harmonies of Jennifer Warnes and Joe Crocker’s “Love Lifts Us Up Where We Belong.” You’ve heard it in movies, TV shows, and on the oldies station, but you’ve never heard it like this - with passion, musical prowess, and pure sensuality bursting from every note.

The background for The Deep and Firecracker’s performance will look incredibly familiar to those who tuned in for last week’s fourth episode. Setting up shop directly in front of the Starlight House, Firecracker hosts a live episode of her new TV series, Truth Bomb, which ends explosively after Annie (Erin Moriarty) beats the crap out of the conspiracy theory-driven Supe when Firecracker tells the world on live TV that Annie had an abortion. Stopped by MM (Laz Alonso), Annie realizes it’s too late to take back the punches as the entire assault has been captured on camera. We’re guessing that with all the fireworks, Vought decided to leave out the touching tune between the two members of The Seven.

Portraying one of the newest morally corrupt Supes to join the team at Vought International, Curry’s Firecracker is a character that has hit a little too close to home for some viewers of the satirical superhero series. The show’s creator, Eric Kripke, has always been keen on poking fun at the political events unfolding around the United States and weaving them into The Boys’ storyline, but this season, he’s going harder than ever with Firecracker at the charge. This has ticked off exactly the right people who review bombed the show’s fourth season - which still hit a ratings record despite all the trolling. Meanwhile, Curry, an out and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, is thrilled to be playing such a despicable character and has enjoyed every button she’s pushed.

This Week On ‘The Boys’

Last week’s episode was all about homecomings for Homelander (Antony Starr), who left a bloody mess after returning to the lab where he was raised. In a series that has seen some purely diabolical behavior from the number one guy in The Seven, his actions last week took the cake. In a teaser released at the beginning of the week, episode five will finally give us the Gen V crossover we’ve been waiting for as Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Philips) make their grand debut. There will also be some angry sheep jacked up on one of the Vs.

Watch and listen to the soothing sounds of The Deep and Firecracker in the video above and stream the first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 now on Prime Video.

