The Big Picture Hughie faces a difficult decision regarding his father's health in The Boys Season 4.

The upcoming episode promises even more chaos with the V52 Expo and Homelander's plans.

Simon Pegg and Rosemarie DeWitt star opposite Jack Quaid in the new sneak peek.

Sure, Season 4 of The Boys is filled with all the blood, mayhem, and exploding body parts that anyone would expect from the series, but this time around, things are hitting a little bit harder for Jack Quaid’s Hughie. After his father, Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) ends up in the hospital, a very guilty Hughie rushes to his side, only to come face-to-face with his mother (Rosemarie DeWitt) who left her husband and son when Hughie was just a child. As it would turn out, the ex-couple have had a sort of reconciliation in recent years and Hughie’s mom has the power of attorney for Hugh Sr. With his dad stuck in a coma, Hughie realizes that the only way he can save him is by injecting him with Compound V, but eventually changes his mind when he understands the implications. However, before the credits rolled on last week’s episode, someone else dosed Hugh Sr. with a hit of the blue stuff, zapping him back into the land of the living.

In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this week’s episode, viewers have a chance to see what that decision means for Hugh Sr. Soaked in blood and confused out of his mind, Hugh Sr. has some strong words for his ex-wife who abandoned her family all those years ago. Getting in between his parents, Hughie blocks his dad off before helping him come back to himself courtesy of a trip down memory lane. There isn’t a dry eye in the hospital room as Hugh Sr. realizes where he is and who he’s with, but that touching moment is quickly interrupted when, in a panic, Hugh Sr. sees the carnage covering his hospital gown.

What Else Will Happen In This Week’s Episode?

Now just one day away, audiences are in for one of the craziest episodes in the history of The Boys (and that’s saying something) as a teaser released earlier this week revealed not just the V52 Expo, but also a ton of sheep jacked up on Compound V. Homelander (Antony Starr) is also getting his team assembled in Vought Tower as the leader of The Seven can be seen delivering a rousing speech to the rest of the morally corrupt crew with Gen V’s Sam (Asa Germann) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) eagerly waiting for directions.

You can get a head start on this week's episode of The Boys by checking out our exclusive sneak peek above

Stream Now On Prime Video