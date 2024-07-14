The Big Picture The Boys delivered the long-awaited showdown as Annie sought vengeance on The Deep for past assaults.

Behind-the-scenes footage shows the intense stunt work that went into creating the epic brawl scene of The Boys' penultimate episode.

Season 5 was announced as the final season, with plans for a Supernatural alum to join the cast.

Punches were thrown and vengeance was handed out by way of crotch kicks and gill hooks on last week’s episode of The Boys. On a mission to end their squabble with the titular vigilantes for good, The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) are sent to the Flatiron building to wipe out the gang at their home office. What audiences got was the showdown we’ve all been waiting for as Annie (Erin Moriarty) took out some of her anger on the man who sexually assaulted her back in Season 1. There was also the reveal that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) was the informant behind the leaks as he and MM (Laz Alonso) joined the fight at the very last minute, effectively evening out the incredibly unfair two-on-two match.

Shortly after the episode dropped, Moriarty took to her Instagram to give fans a few behind-the-scenes videos and shots of how the brawl was made. The stunt team can be seen earning their paychecks in the lineup, which includes practice takes of the refrigerator punch and The Deep knocking Annie through one of the building’s pillars. There are also a few peeks at Moriarty’s co-stars, including Mitchell, Crawford, and Jack Quaid.

Titled “The Insider,” the penultimate episode of The Boys’ penultimate season stacked the stakes to their highest point yet. With A-Train’s entire life now on the line, it’s only a matter of time before Homelander (Antony Starr) will be moving full force for him and his family. The same can be said for the fates of The Boys, as the leader of The Seven will certainly not be very forgiving after they beat The Deep to a bloody pulp and blew Black Noir out of a window with a machine gun. Plus, will something come from the conversation that Hughie (Quaid) had with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit)? And how is Annie going to get herself out of the kidnapped bind she found herself in when the credits rolled? With one episode left to go, we hope Eric Kripke doesn’t leave us on too much of a cliffhanger.

Season 5 Will Be ‘The Boys’ Last

Image via Prime Video

While we may not know everything that’s about to unfold in the final episode of Season 4 of The Boys, we do know that the show is set to tap out following its upcoming fifth season. Kripke made the announcement shortly before the season’s premiere back in June, with cast members like Quaid revealing this had always been the plan. We’ll find out more about what to expect from the final batch of episodes after the Season 4 finale airs this week, but one thing we’re looking forward to is the inclusion of Supernatural alum, Jared Padalecki. The Walker star has long been asked by fans when he’d reunite with Kripke, who also created Supernatural, and it sounds like we’ll finally be getting that big moment in the next season.

Check out Moriarty’s behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram and stream Season 4 of The Boys now on Prime Video.

Watch On Prime Video