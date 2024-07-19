Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 4 finale.

In the name of both the show itself and the team which inspired it, The Boys evoke an image of brotherhood, unity, and teamwork in suit of a bloody goal, so it can be surprising to realize how little we've seen of them together in The Boys Season 4. Despite what Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) might want you to think, the Boys have been remarkably fractured as a group, struggling with their internal conflicts for most of the season. Only in the penultimate episode do they finally reunite to face a version of The Seven which has become suffocated by the shadow of Homelander (Antony Starr) and diminished in numbers, with some of their members now fully irredeemable in the eyes of both viewers and other characters.

In that episode, they are fighting for a cause they believe in with open help from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and stand united against the forces of The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) in an attempt to stop a constitutional crisis. To characters like Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Butcher, the risks of this reckless life are extremely clear, but ultimately still worth putting oneself on the line to achieve. For a group that has sidelined some of its own characters, it's nice to see the gang back together again, even if it doesn't last long.

The Seven Have Never Been Whole on 'The Boys'

Despite their glamor and image, The Seven have ironically been less than seven in number since the beginning. In the series premiere, Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) has just retired and Translucent (Alex Hassell) is killed by Hughie (Jack Quaid) in the following episode, inaugurating him as a true member of The Boys. Since then, the group has been a revolving door of superheroes, each more depraved than the last. We've witnessed the rise and fall of Stormfront (Aya Cash) in Season 2, the return of A-Train and The Deep to the fold, the murder of Black Noir, and now the introduction of Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) into the group. Then, in the span of just a few episodes, Sister Sage is expelled by Homelander due to his own inability to handle having an intellectual superior, and the long festering betrayal of A-Train becoming public. Even Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) has gone from the CEO of Vought to an imprisoned convict forming a failed alliance with Butcher against Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), his own adopted daughter.

As the ranks of The Seven have shifted across the seasons, their own ability to function as an independent group has also diminished. In the second season, Homelander embraced Stormfront as a lover, while rejecting her Nazi ideology that Vought was arguably founded upon. After briefly losing Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and his own superior position, his ego fully takes over, and he finally becomes unchallenged, physically and politically. Over time, The Deep has become only a corporate shell and those who could still resist Homelander have either fled, been killed, or become useless to him. Even Ashley (Colby Minifie) has suppressed her own humanity for the sake of her survival, leaving Seven Tower as nothing more than an echo chamber for Homelander's whims. Although Homelander actually does try to find dissenting voices, Firecracker has now become fully loyal to him, and he later abandons his greatest master planner in Sister Sage due to his clearly narcissistic and volatile personality.

In ‘The Boys,’ Being a Hero Is Hard, but Still Worth the Risks

Although characters like Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and her son Ryan have gone a very long way in disproving the notion that The Boys is a nihilistic series that despises the basic idea of superheroes, the show always goes to great lengths to show the cost of being a hero. Perhaps no one knows this more than Mother’s Milk, who lost his father and grandfather to the pursuit of justice for their family. Now, with his panic attacks, MM wants to leave the fight and finally live his life to the fullest, even if it means abandoning the fight for a better world. Only the realization that Vought has its tentacles across the world convinces him to keep fighting, since there is not a chance of escape and no way out but through.

We've also seen Butcher struggle with his darkest impulses, embodied by the specter of Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in his hallucinations, and his terminal condition makes him that much more desperate to bring Homelander down for good. Despite being among the only morally pure characters in the whole series, Hughie struggles with his own trauma throughout the season and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has now had to come to terms with her past mistakes after coping with hardships of her own, especially her sexual assault by The Deep on her first day as part of The Seven.

All of this is what makes their fight against The Deep and Black Noir so satisfying to watch. Not only do we get to see the embrace of A-Train as a true hero for the first time in his career, but the fight marks the first time most of The Boys have fought together as a team since the battle against Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in the previous season. When A-Train finally makes his betrayal known, the Deep and Black Noir are left not only caught off guard, but totally outmatched and outgunned. Despite facing off against The Seven without superpowers for the first time in two seasons, the group are still more than able to hold their own against two villains who should outclass them in every way. Even Starlight, who has struggled with her powers this season, finally gets the chance to beat the man who assaulted her. By the time the virus is proven to work, thanks to the help of Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) being an unwitting test subject, no more words are necessary, and the team is fully ready to take on Victoria Neuman, even if it costs them everything to succeed.

When They Reunite Again, the Boys Will Never Be the Same

For the first time in the season, Butcher and his allies remain on the same page and committed to a common outcome, regardless of the means needed to get there in the first place. The looming political crisis is enough for Butcher, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) to get back to what they were originally trained to do in the form of assassinating people in typically brutal fashion, but not all of them are eager to return to doing what they're arguably best at. By this time in their lives, Frenchie and Kimiko remain haunted by who they once were and have become highly desperate to escape their past wrongs.

Both of their arcs have been criticized for being disconnected from the plot or lacking the nuance of their teammates, but part of this might be intentional, as Butcher constantly pulls them back in with no concern as to how much they want to leave it all behind. Nowhere is this more clear than with the killing of Neuman by Butcher in the finale, which he does in defiance of the entire group after they agree to forgive and help her in exchange for taking down Vought and Homelander. This one act of self-destruction alone not only plays right into the hands of Sister Sage, but gets them all exposed, separated, and finally arrested, with only Starlight and Butcher retaining their independence.

Now that Butcher has fully healed and embraced his darker side by claiming the virus, it seems the bonds of the group may be been broken for good. Already, we've seen Hughie earn a new perspective on life with the death of his father that will undoubtedly influence his own view towards Butcher going into the fifth and final season. The finale of the fourth season flips the dynamic on its head by leaving The Boys as the most divided they've ever been and The Seven completely behind Homelander, now in his role as a dictator.

When the group reunites and meets Butcher again, they will most likely greet him as an enemy instead of an ally, forcing them to make an impossible choice to turn against him. For so long, the Boys have faced off against those who have abused their powers, all while never gaining such abilities for themselves, and now their final mission could be to take down their former leader, now a genocidal supervillain himself. They might never truly become whole again, but the bloody and brutal heroes the world of Vought deserves might soon be the only ones who can save both humans and super-humans alike from a growing war of annihilation.

