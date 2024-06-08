The Big Picture The Deep questions common sayings in a funny video, highlighting his quirky personality in The Boys Season 4 marketing.

The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13, with returning cast members and new additions like Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Creator Eric Kripke discusses the show's popularity and potential future, leaving fans excited for more superhero mayhem.

As the marketing for The Boys season four continues to ramp up, a humorous new video has emerged featuring The Deep (Chace Crawford). Titled "Deep Thoughts with The Deep", the generally maligned member of The Seven asks the audience several questions and poses different sayings pointed at common phrases and idioms. While most are directed at the sea and ocean, there are a few tongue-in-cheek questions he asks towards the end that fall perfectly in line with the tone of The Boys.

From "Why do we say there are plenty of fish in the sea, when their population levels decline each year?" to "Why do we try children as minors, but not adults as majors?", The Deep hits on a lot in a minute and fifteen-second video. It's no surprise that a character like The Deep would present these items to the audience, which are sure to induce some chuckles and perhaps even eye rolls. While it's hard to see this actually playing out in any meaningful way in The Boys Season 4, this is a funny way to bring the attention back to the show and to The Deep in particular.

The Boys Season 4 is nearly here, premiering with the first three episodes on Thursday, June 13. The season will continue until its culmination with the season finale on July 18. The bulk of the major cast will be returning for season four, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara, among others. Newcomers to the season include Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married), with the latter taking on the role of Hughie's (Jack Quaid) mother.

How Did The Deep Leave Off in 'The Boys' Season Three?

The Deep had an interesting plot line to end the third season of The Boys. Season three's finale sees The Deep murder the largest rival of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), setting in motion a clear path for her to become the running mate of presidential candidate Robert Singer (Jim Beaver). Crawford also had a brief cameo role in The Boys's spinoff series Gen V.

The Boys's length as a series has been a topic of discussion as of lately. Originally intended to run for five seasons, creator Eric Kripke walked back these comments, namely as an effect of "underestimating its popularity." So outside of an early renewal for a Season 5, it's unclear how long The Boys, or it's spin-off shows such as Gen V, will run for. The more the merrier for fans of this twisted take on the superhero genre.

The Boys season four premieres on Thursday, June 13 on Amazon Prime Video. You can catch up on the previous seasons, as well as the first season of Gen V, on the streamer now. Check out Deep Thoughts with The Deep above.

