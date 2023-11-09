The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys will take place about a month after the events of the Gen V finale, meaning certain characters are still in Vought's custody.

Butcher knows about the virus, which could cause a rift within the group as he may try to obtain it.

Homelander will stand trial for lasering a Starlighter's head off, but with Vought's support, he will likely return to his position at Vought Tower.

This week has been exciting for fans of The Boys. In fact - the last six weeks have been exciting as its spin-off series, Gen V, dropped a very successful first season. With the curtain closing on the off-shoot’s premiere installment (with a second one confirmed to be on the way), audiences are eager to find out more about Season 4 of the flagship series. Two recently released character posters revealed a victorious Homelander (Antony Starr) and a defeated Butcher (Karl Urban), painting a picture of what’s ahead in the new batch of episodes. Kindly taking to their X account to further shine a light on Season 4, the Prime Video series teased part of the plot and how everything falls in line with Gen V.

Laying out the timeline, the post revealed that Season 4 of The Boys will take place “about one month after the events of the @genv finale.” This means that Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan Li (Derek Luh and London Thor) are likely still locked away in a Vought holding cell. The post also informed readers that the two shows (at least for this next chapter) will pour into one another with Season 2 of Gen V picking right up after Season 4 of The Boys.

On the juicer side of things, we’re told that “Butcher knows about the virus.” This could mark a major turning point for our titular group of vigilantes, as, if Butcher is aware that there’s a supe-killing virus, he’ll likely try to get his hands on it. While Butcher is continually pushing the lines of morality, for the most part, the rest of the team isn’t, so the virus could lead to another rift in the group. Finally, Homelander “will stand trial for lasering a Starlighter’s head off” which happened in the Season 3 finale. In the moments that led up to the protestor’s murder, Homelander introduced the crowd to his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who was then struck by an object tossed by the doomed man. With Vought backing their number one supe, it’s likely that Homelander will walk from the courtroom back to his spot in Vought Tower.

Who’s in Season 4 of The Boys?

Audiences can expect plenty of their favorite characters to return to the story with reprisals including Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett. With Homelander’s new political connections, Claudia Doumit and Jim Beavers will also appear as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Presidential hopeful Robert Singer, respectively.

Meanwhile, sparks will fly within the Campbell household as Rosemarie DeWitt is set to appear as Hughie’s absentee mother with Simon Pegg reprising his role as Hugh Campbell Sr. Speaking of sparks, two new supes will also join the team with Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage. There will also be a fun reunion between series creator Eric Kripke and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the latter will appear in an undisclosed role.

As of right now, no release date has been set for the show’s fourth season, but we know it’s coming in 2024. Read more about everything we know about the approaching episodes and check out The Boys’ X post below. You can catch up on Seasons 1-3 on Prime Video now.

