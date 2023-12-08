The Big Picture The trailer for The Boys Season 4 reveals that Homelander's influence and control have grown, setting the stage for a diabolical season.

Starlight and Homelander's conflict escalates, with Homelander's plan to create chaos and exert control unfolding as planned.

Victoria Neuman's political power and possession of the supe-killing virus puts her in a strong position, while Homelander may lead a coup inspired by Caesar.

Just nearly a month after the chaotic and bloody season finale of Gen V, fans have been given some much-needed insight into the even more diabolical upcoming season of The Boys, which has been directly set up by the events of the spin-off series. The recent trailer drop for The Boys Season 4 helps shed light on some of the major plot lines that the upcoming season will entail. Putting some rumors to rest while also fueling more theories on what to expect, the first teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4 sets up the stage for events that appear to be greatly consequential for this diabolical universe going forward.

Gen V’s finale left things on a grim note for Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends as they find themselves trapped within a secret Vought facility, possibly under the direction of Homelander (Anthony Starr) who seems to have taken total control of things at Vought Tower after the chaotic Season 3 showdown. Evidently, despite being on trial for the killing of a protestor at the end of Season 3, Homelander’s influence has only grown, as his public perception undergoes a transformation. Homelander consciously frames Marie and her friends for the massacre led by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann). Further, towards the final moments of Gen V Season 1, we also see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) investigating what appears to be The Woods, possibly in search of the Supe-killing virus now in possession of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

Homelander Prepares to Take Over in 'The Boys' Season 4

The trailer opens up with the voice of Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage, one of the new supes being introduced in Season 4, talking to Homelander about how all democracies fail due to the stupidity of the masses. In the words that follow, Sister Sage practically lays down what the potential roadmap for Homelander will look like in Season 4: She insinuates that Homelander must pave the path for chaos among the people and when the opportunity is ripe, he can swoop in to save the day, drawing parallels with the Roman emperor Julius Caesar. In the finale of Gen V, Homelander is already seen testing an approach similar to this, where he arrives as the savior between two factions vying for each other’s blood and conveniently crafts the narrative according to his will.

Starlight Must Fight Against Homelander's Master Plan

In the trailer, in a similar fashion, supporters of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Homelander are seen putting up resistance against each other outside a courthouse. When the peace breaks, the two groups take punches at each other, much to the horror of Starlight, while a delighted Homelander observes from the distance, knowing that his plan is materializing just as he wanted. Starlight’s exposé of Homelander in the Season 3 finale and her eventual resignation from The Seven was already an announcement of a full-fledged war between the two characters. The trailer makes it evident that Homelander’s efforts in Season 4 will continue to be in the service of heightening the tensions that reached its zenith in Gen V’s finale. Also, it’s clear that Homelander has enough supporters to back him despite a potential trial against him that was hinted at in Episode 1 of Gen V.

Victoria Neuman Becomes Vice President in 'The Boys' Season 4

During the initial moments, the trailer paves the way for one big reveal pertaining to Victoria Neuman’s political future. In Gen V, Neuman was seen campaigning for the role of Vice President, and the events of Gen V resulted in the supe-killing virus falling into her hands. A few seconds into the trailer, it is revealed that Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman have been elected to political office as President and Vice President, respectively. This revelation leaves Neuman in a very strong position, considering she not only has accumulated political power while being a supe but she also possesses the last vial of the virus that could end the game for all supes.

Homelander May Lead a Coup in Season 4

Moreover, the revelation of Neuman’s election to office coincides Sage’s voiceover that points out the eventual fate of all democracies. While Neuman is shown rising to power, Sage’s voiceover suggests a takeover by Homelander inspired by Caesar, who overthrew the government. The Boys Season 4 trailer strongly hints towards a storyline from the comics that may be replicated in the series as well. In the comics, Homelander leads a coup and attacks the White House, resulting in the brutal assassination of President Victor Neuman. Although Victor Neuman is not a supe in the comics, the different treatment given to the character in the series only complicates the consequences of such a coup if Homelander were to take up something such as this in the series. Let us not forget that Victoria has something in her possession that could very well kill Homelander.

'The Boys' Season 4 Trailer Introduces Two New Supes

Along with a glimpse of a few old characters such as Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and the Deep (Chace Crawford), the trailer also extends a view of certain new additions who’ll prove to be crucial in events of Season 4. These characters include Sister Sage, who’s already seen passing on crucial lessons to Homelander, and Firecracker (Valorie Curry), who’s seen sharing the stage with Homelander in the trailer. The characters will potentially be the latest entrants into the Seven, given how Homelander could be assembling a supe team of his own which may include Cate and Sam. It’s also worth considering that the characters have been written specifically for the series and are missing from the comics.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Introduced as Butcher's Ally

One of the most exciting and possibly most consequential additions to the roster of The Boys Season 4 comes in the form of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Joe Kessler, also known as the Monkey. The character acts as a crucial informant for Butcher and the boys in the comics. While the character is limited to a pushover in the print version, the trailer has already dropped hints at the character being a stronger version of his comic counterpart. The trailer suggests that Butcher is reuniting with Kessler after some time and Kessler could provide great help in Butcher’s endeavors in Season 4. Also, Morgan’s character in The Boys Season 4 comes with some interesting background from the comics, which also includes a weird wheelchair fetish.

Season 4 of 'The Boys' Will Reveal a New Black Noir

The trailer also hints at some unconnected events that would prove to be important for Season 4’s story arc. In continuation of the storyline of Season 3, Butcher seems to be suffering from the side effects of Temp V and has limited time on his hands. In the trailer, he first appears alongside a movie poster featuring Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), Andre’s (Chance Perdomo) father. Later, Butcher and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) are seen at the TruthCon, where a poster reveals that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is being held captive by the CIA, although it’s unclear whether Solider Boy will have any role at all in Season 4. In one major shocking revelation, Black Noir appears to be back in action, despite being killed by Homelander in Season 3. It’s possible that Vought has sought out a replacement for Black Noir to keep the gruesome consequences of Homelander’s unhinged actions under wraps. Could it be Sam under the mask?

Ryan and Homelander's Bond Grows Dangerously Stronger

It also appears that Ryan’s (Cameron Crovetti) bond with his father has only grown over time, much to the dismay of Butcher who has struggled to take Ryan out of the hands of his supe father. In what appears to be Ryan possibly embracing the ways of his father, Ryan is seen throwing a man angrily towards a building, crushing him to death. If Homelander was not enough of a problem for Butcher, he may have trouble going against both Homelander and Ryan, especially considering his promise to Becca (Shantel VanSanten) may not allow him to go against Ryan as strongly as he would like.

Homelander Looks Even More Menacing in 'The Boys' Season 4

The first trailer for The Boys Season 4 leaves fans with much to think about what could transpire in the upcoming season, considering how the stakes have risen since the last time the boys graced the screens. With a much more serious tone overall, it appears that Season 4 will delve into some of the crucial storylines set up in Season 3 of The Boys and Season 1 of Gen V. Notably, the trailer concludes with the bloodied visage of Homelander, as he beams with a great sense of achievement and power that only hints at greater potential for chaos in Season 4.

