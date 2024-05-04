The Big Picture Homelander takes control in Season 4 of The Boys, rebranding The Seven and pushing boundaries with god-like powers.

Butcher and The Boys seek a desperate weapon against supes, teaming up with a mysterious figure.

Season 4 promises even more insanity with bulletproof chickens, ice-skating Homelander, and exploding heads.

Prime Video sure knows how to stir up a crowd. During its panel tonight at CCXP México, the streamer decided to release a new trailer for the upcoming Season 4 of The Boys. With the usual amount of bloodbath, craziness and funny moments, the trailer revealed what will be some of the arcs from the new episodes, and yes, it looks as insane as ever. The new episodes start rolling out next month on the platform, on June 13.

The new trailer makes it clear that Homelander (Anthony Starr) is now completely off his leash, and he's doing a severe re-branding to The Seven. The order of business is now to drop the friendly act and make humanity understand that superheroes are basically gods that can make normal people bend to their will. The result is that the country gets even more divided: some see the leader of the superhero group as a fascist and some think he's right to exercise his powers in order to maintain what he sees as order and control.

Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) reaches out to The Boys in order to try a daring last-resort weapon that might give them a huge advantage over Homelander and his team. Full of regrets and with little time to make his efforts count, he teams up with a new mysterious figure played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen) in order to use a virus that kills supes. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) stresses that the idea is "insane and desperate," but as the saying goes... desperate times call for desperate measures.

Can 'The Boys' Get Any Weirder? Yes, It Can

The trailer also suggests that maybe it's time we stopped asking if The Boys can get any more bizarre. It can and it will — this season, it looks like we'll witness some bulletproof chickens, an ice-skating Homelander, flesh-eating sheep (or maybe badgers?), a new Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) and, let's not forget, some heads exploding for good measure.

The returning cast of The Boys includes Jack Quaid as Hughie, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Colby Minifie as Ashley, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Newman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. Season 4 newcomers include Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

Prime Video premieres Season 4 of The Boys on June 13 with three episodes. The remaining ones will roll out weekly through July 18. You can watch the trailer above.