Oi! Amazon Prime Video is dishing out some diabolical greatness today with the reveal of the first trailer for Season 4 of The Boys. The team is back in action and ready to smash some skulls and turn out some innards in a jam-packed trailer that has just as much blood, guts, gore, and cursing as one could expect from the satirical superhero series. This is a big one for fans of The Boys, as it’s our first look into Season 4 after the third season bowed out a full year and a half ago. We recently received a set of images that featured Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) and set the stage for a cutthroat political storyline, but today’s peek better digs into the next batch of episodes.

Unrest is at the center of the trailer, with Homelander and Starlight's followers clashing. Using the division for his benefit, it looks like Homelander is going to allow the tension to boil over before swooping in to save the day. With several spots on The Seven up for grabs, the teaser gives us our first real look at Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker, both of whom will be giving it their all to land a seat in the war room. Finally, there's also a look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character, who appears to be chummy with Butcher - but in the world of The Boys it's hard to know who to trust.

Who’s In Season 4 of The Boys

The show would be absolutely nothing without the group of Supe-hating brawlers known as The Boys, and, along with Urban, the whole team is coming back for more. That includes Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight who, at the end of Season 3, became the newest member of the group. Facing off against the vengeance-driven civilians are the Supes at Vought: Starr’s Homelander, Chace Crawford’s The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train. Also returning are Colby Minifie as Vought’s stressed-out CEO Ashley Barrett and Claudie Doumit’s Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. While he’s been missing for a few seasons (aside from a speedy FaceTime call with Hughie), Hugh Campbell Sr. (Simon Pegg) will make his return in Season 4 alongside his estranged wife, who will be played by Rosemarie DeWitt.

Will There Be a Gen V Tie-In?

Dropping their first live-action spin-off in September, the folks behind The Boys struck gold all over again with Gen V. Following a group of up-and-coming Supes who are studying at the prestigious Godolkin University, the series was an immediate hit, quickly receiving a green light for Season 2. As both shows take place within the same universe, more than a few connections tied Gen V to The Boys. We know that the end of Gen V will serve as a precursor to Season 4 of The Boys, but just how much we’ll see the characters of the spin-off (if at all) is still up in the air.

For now, you can check out the trailer for Season 4 of The Boys below and catch the entire series now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Find out everything you need to know about the approaching episodes in Collider's official guide.

