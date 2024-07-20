Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Boys Season 4.

The Boys Season 4 on Prime Video has wrapped up, leaving a long trail of blood and chaos in its wake in the finale. Throughout the season, fans have been following Homelander (Antony Starr) as he plans to expand his horizon of power with Sister Sage’s (Susan Heyward) help. On the other hand, Butcher (Karl Urban) and the boys continue their attempts at spoiling Homelander’s eventual takeover. With a finale full of shocking story developments, Season 4 prepares the ground for the fate of the world to be decided in the series' fifth and final season. By the end of its eight-episode run, The Boys Season 4 poses some serious questions that need answering in the final chapter of this gory and violent saga.

What Is Sister Sage’s Phase 2 Plan?

Close

While Sister Sage seems to have been pushed to the sidelines by Homelander well before the finale, she makes a final appearance in Episode 8 to reveal her master plan. Turns out that Sister Sage never wanted to make Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) the president and had a better contender for the position the entire time. While Homelander cries away his feelings after tasting defeat at Neuman’s unexpected death, Sage reveals that she has managed to remove Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) from the presidential race by framing him for Neuman’s assassination. Knowing that Neuman would never be a puppet president, she'd already chosen Senator Calhoun (David Andrews) for the job.

Everything was part of Sage’s plan to ultimately put Homelander in control. But as she walks out embracing her glorious victory, Sage asks Homelander to buckle up for "phase two," suggesting that the smartest Supe on earth has more plans for world domination Sister Sage seems to have bigger ambitions, to which even Homelander seems to not be privy to. Sage’s smartness combined with Homelander’s brute strength makes the duo a deadly one any day. Only Season 5 will tell how far Sage will reach in her plans.

Will Butcher Carry Out His Supe Genocide?

Image via Prime Video

Possibly the most shocking moment of The Boys Season 4 finale appears to be Butcher’s decision to kill Neuman and go rogue after threatening his former teammates into handing over the Supe-killing virus replicated by Frenchie (Tomer Capone). Witnessing Ryan kill Mallory (Laila Robins) has forced Butcher to believe that the virus is the only way to take down Homelander. With the virus in his possession and after fully embracing his alter ego, Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Butcher may now head toward executing the Supe genocide that Kessler has been pushing him for all season. Although Butcher has had his fair share of differences with the boys, it appears that Butcher has crossed a line by killing Neuman in cold blood. Given that Homelander is virtually in control of the entire country now, it would be interesting to see Butcher’s next move toward executing a plan that would bring about the end of The Boys.

Is Soldier Boy Back?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

After being put into a cryogenic chamber at the end of Season 3, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is seen once more at the end of Season 4 when Homelander comes to know that his father is still alive through President Calhoun, who’s only recently been briefed about Soldier Boy’s existence. However, Homelander is filled with despair and anger, given how his last rendezvous with his father went.

Homelander did not receive the warm reception he was expecting from his father, who rather mocked him last time their paths crossed. It’s natural to expect that the leader of the Seven may not be keen on reuniting with Soldier Boy, but time and again, Homelander has proven that his constant need for validation clouds his every judgment – something also visible in his decision to promote Firecracker (Valorie Curry). Only Season 5 will reveal whether Homelander decides to give his father a second chance despite past regrets.

Who Will Ryan Pick: Homelander or Butcher?

Image via Prime Video

Talking about Homelander’s family, the fate of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and the choices he makes would be an interesting story arc in Season 5 of The Boys. After the accidental murder of Mallory, Ryan does not show much remorse, possibly hinting that he has already made a choice. Will Ryan follow in the footsteps of Homelander, or is it possible that he can still see reason in what Butcher is selling? It’s clear that The Boys has not yet revealed the true extent of Ryan’s power, and Season 5 may provide the perfect opportunity for Ryan to finally come out in the open. It is equally important to note that Ryan’s choice to side with or oppose Homelander will affect Butcher’s plans for a Supe genocide.

What Fate Awaits The Boys?

Image via Prime Video

In his first presidential decision post-coming to power, President Calhoun implements martial law across the country, effectively putting Homelander and his army of Supes in charge. The final moments of Season 4 capture all remaining members of The Boys being rounded up by Supes deputized across the country by Homelander. Among the Supes deputed to carry out Homelander’s dirty work are some familiar faces, including Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser), a former member of the Sage Grove psychiatric center.

Annie (Erin Moriarty) manages to escape thanks to regaining her powers, but the fate of the remaining Boys remains in question given that Homelander won’t be very merciful toward the lot who has been constantly giving him trouble. Moreover, The Boys are without a leader now, considering Butcher has abandoned them and MM (Laz Alonso) has faced his fair share of trouble, almost coming to the verge of quitting. Whether Annie will be able to save her friends remains to be seen.

What Will Happen to Ashley and A-Train?

Image via Prime Video

In the finale, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) gives in to her survival instincts and injects herself with Compound V, knowing that she has been promoted to the top of the list including names of people who have dirt on Homelander. While The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) are busy killing the members on the list, Ashley is seen struggling from the immediate aftereffects of the Compound V injection, but her fate is not revealed. It would be interesting to see how this mostly feeble character manages to survive and evolve after her tryst with Compound V.

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has been one of the characters with the most serious development this season. Clearly, he has been reformed by The Boys ever since he started serving as an informant for MM. However, A-Train’s hand is forced when The Deep and Black Noir II are tasked with eliminating The Boys. A-Train comes to their rescue, revealing to his other teammates in the Seven that he has been the mole Homelander has been searching for all along (rest in peace, Cameron Coleman). Although A-Train redeems himself in Season 4, he is forced to escape. But with Homelander now having eyes all across the United States, a dark shadow looms over A-Train and his future and safety.

There are a few other open-ended storylines that also demand resolution after the Season 4 finale. For instance, Sam and Cate finally make another appearance in Episode 8. Contrary to initial expectations, the Gen V characters have left a limited impact on The Boys in Season 4, though it's likely they will be an important part of both Gen V Season 2 and The Boys' final season. The returning Supes from earlier seasons, including Love Sausage (Derek Johns) who helps apprehend MM in the finale, will add to the expanding character roster of The Boys. While they are most likely to serve as Homelander’s henchmen, it would be great to see how they add to the complexity of Season 5 when the boys return in better form. Meanwhile, Firecracker was not in the best shape moments before the finale's action, with the meds that she had been ingesting to produce breastmilk taking a toll on her. With Sage returning to Homelander’s side in stellar form, Firecracker’s position in the Seven may not be secure, but we already know she's not one to give up easily. How these questions are resolved remains to be seen; for now, we'll have to wait until The Boys returns next year for one final outing.

