Prime Video's hit superhero series just got a hilarious reveal from the showrunner behind the madness. Writer and creator Eric Kripke took to his personal X account to share that one moment from The Boys Season 4, Episode 1 that wasn't in the script. At the end of the episode, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) opens an email from Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), telling her that he's deleted the dirt that Hughie (Jack Quaid) had on her. However, when she opens the file, it's merely a picture of Butcher's "undercarriage," to speak delicately. Kripke shared that Doumit's reaction to this moment was completely genuine and unscripted, and that what audiences see in the final product was her unfiltered response to seeing that photo for the first time.

This scene takes on new meaning with this bit of added context. Upon rewatch, it's clear that Doumit is trying not to break character, holding in a laugh that was most likely let out the second someone yelled "cut!" This is just part of why The Boys has become such a popular superhero property; its ability to push the needle and outdo itself with raunchy and unexpected reveals is something you just can't get anywhere else. Fans have been enjoying these kinds of whacky moments since the show premiered in 2019, but with The Boys set to end after Season 5, viewers need to soak in each of these moments knowing there's only so many more coming down the pipe.

You Missed This Oscar-Winner in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Cast

Between Invincible and The Boys, Prime Video's superhero series are no strangers to stacked ensemble casts. Even 20–30 names down on the call sheet, The Boys boasts A-list stars with impressive accolades, but Season 4 has turned up the heat with several exciting additions. Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton joined the cast of The Boys Season 4 as The Deep's (Chace Crawford) octopus lover Ambrosius, and beloved Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also part of the team as Butcher's former cohort, Agent Joe Kessler. Other new additions to The Boys Season 4 cast include new members of The Seven, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker, filling in the holes left by Stormfront (Aya Cash) in Season 2 and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in Season 3.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now streaming everywhere.

