Since the very first season of Eric Kripke's superhero satire series The Boys, fans have come to expect only one thing: lines will be crossed. While the show never sacrifices good storytelling for shock value, The Boys is infamous for its outrageously misbehaving supes and the messy consequences of their actions. Now, not even two full weeks after Season 4 began filming, Visual FX supervisor Stephan Fleet took to Twitter to pique our interest. In few words, the VFX supe just promised us another diabolical season.

On August 31, Fleet, who serves as the series' visual effects' supervisor, shared a Tweet that simply read, "My eyes can't unsee what I just saw right now." It was then retweeted by The Boys' official account, which responded, "Appears S4 production is goin well." Such a vague message could mean so many things in this twisted universe, but what it means to the fans is that Season 4 isn't relenting. From the first episode, when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) literally runs through a woman while hyped up on Compound V, this shameless series has kept their foot on the pedal, somehow managing to top itself each season.

Nothing is below these supes and vigilantes. Aside from your run-of-the-mill gore, like exploding bodies, The Boys has truly had some moments. For instance, you may remember when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) discovers that supes aren't born that way, they're actually manufactured by Vought, and then proceeded to use an infant to murder guards; or when Homelander (Antony Starr) literally melted someone's face from the inside out. This was all just Season 1.

Season 2 really upped the ante with a mysterious "Head Popper," which had us on the edge of our seats every time there was a close-up of someone's face after what happened with Susan (Jennifer Esposito). Then it happened to an entire courtroom full of people and suddenly exploding heads wasn't so scary. In one scene, the Boys drove a speedboat through a whale, covering them in aquatic viscera. This was also the season that Vought introduced the Nazi supremacist Stormfront (Aya Cash) to the Seven, who ended up charred and mangled when Homelander's own son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) lost control of his powers. Then Season 2 gave way to 3, and we found out what Kripke and crew were really made of.

While the first two seasons serve more than enough mind-blowing antics, Season 3 goes hard. The first episode, "Payback," has already gone down in television history, when Termite (Brett Geddes), a Supe with the ability to shrink to the size of a termite, does a line of cocaine before entering a man's genitalia. He proceeds to sneeze, causing him to revert back to full-size, subsequently exploding the man from inside. After the episode premiered, Fleet posted a photo in front of the enormous prosthetic, saying it wasn't often he was able to do so. As the show progressed, fans saw even more outlandish acts (octopus, that's it), and deaths (by dildo) before the pinnacle of the season, "Herogasm." So, for Fleet to claim that his eyes have now seen the unseeable? Season 4 isn't resting on its laurels.

While the MCU and DCEU dominate Hollywood productions, Kripke set out in 2019 to adapt the original comics of the same name to an Amazon Prime original series. In stark contrast to the beloved heroes of The Avengers and our brooding Batman, the so-called 'supes' of this Vought-obsessed U.S. are selfish, arrogant and destructive. They're corporate cash cows that thrive off of their fame and fortune, with Homelander leading the dysfunctional pack.

The series' cast makes these unforgiveable characters unforgettable with Jack Quaid as the dopey Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, the show's moral compass, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, Giancarlo Esposito and more. In recent news, fandom favorite Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) is joining the cast for Season 4 - wonder if he has anything to do with Fleet's tweet?

All three seasons of The Boys, plus the animated spinoff Diabolical, are available to watch on Amazon's Prime Video. You can check out the post below, as well as the Season 3 trailer to recap on all those glorious moments: