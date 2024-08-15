The Big Picture The Boys sets streaming records with over 1.3 billion minutes viewed during its Season 4 finale week.

Season 5 will be the final showdown, bringing the series to a dramatic conclusion as fans feared.

The Boys is a dark comedy satire series created by Eric Kripke, exposing corrupt superheroes.

The haters can keep on hating, but The Boys continues to be one of the most super series of the year. Deadline reports that the Prime Video production has officially set a boatload of streaming records for its home platform, raking in more than a billion minutes viewed during its Season 4 finale week. From July 15 to 21, the satirical superhero show earned a whopping 1.3 billion minutes of views. The staggering number not only broke its own milestone of being the highest week in its own history but also topped the streaming title charts, marking the first time that The Boys has done so. And the good news for the latest project to come from Eric Kripke (Supernatural) doesn’t stop there. This week saw the show break a record for Prime Video as it’s the eighth time that The Boys has busted past 1 billion minutes, something none of the platform’s other titles have done.

It’s been nearly a full month since Season 4 of The Boys came to an incredibly dramatic conclusion and set up what will eventually be the show’s final season. Over the last five years, audiences have watched as Kripke and the rest of the creative team behind the smash hit Prime Video series have brought the pages of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series to life - one exploding head at a time. In the leadup to the penultimate season, some fans were feeling torn about how long the show would go on, as they didn’t want it to turn into the very thing it was satirizing. But, just ahead of the season premiere, Kripke announced the news that many of us have been fearing - Season 5 will be the final showdown between the titular team of civilian vigilantes and the Supes living in Vought Tower.

What Happened At the End of ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

Close

In the Season 4 finale, audiences watched as utter insanity broke out in The Boys universe. We finally saw the biggest threat to both sides, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), meeting an incredibly gruesome end thanks to Butcher (Karl Urban) using a boost of Temp V to step into the power of his tentacle arms. Leaving audiences on the biggest cliffhanger we’ve yet to see in the series, every member of the team, save for Butcher and Annie (Erin Moriarty), was kidnapped by Vought with their fates completely up in the air.

