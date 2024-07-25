The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys sees a 20% increase in viewership from Season 3, making it Prime Video's fourth most-viewed season.

Here’s another one for all those trolls out there. Despite the desperate attempt to review bomb the fourth season of The Boys, Prime Video announces that the total viewership for the latest season is up 20% from that of Season 3. It’s been nearly 40 days since the first episode of Season 4 dropped and the numbers are looking excellent, with the series clocking in 55 million viewers worldwide since its premiere.

Not only does this earn the bragging rights as a huge growth for the third season in a row, but it also puts the latest installment of The Boys as the streamer’s fourth most-viewed TV season of all time, as well as the second most-viewed returning season, just falling behind the second season of the Alan Ritchson-led Reacher. And, while the series certainly has a fan base here in the good old U.S. of A, where the storylines can be a little bit too close to home, 60% of this season’s audience was based outside the country with loads of folks tuning in from UK, Brazil, India, Germany, France, Mexico, Spain, and Italy. Overall, the series hit the number-one spot on Prime Video in 170 countries around the world - not too shabby for a season that caught a lot of crap from its dedicated fanbase.

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Has Never Looked So Good

With the ratings for Season 4 at the top of their game, there’s no doubt that series creator Eric Kripke has his eye on the prize for what’s to come in Season 5. Knowing that we’re going into what will be the last set of episodes for the satirical superhero series may be stressing some of us out, but if there’s one thing about Kripke, it’s that he knows how to live up to the hype.

The final episode of the penultimate season left audiences on the biggest cliffhanger yet, as the titular group of vigilantes was captured by Vought with their fates completely unclear. Butcher (Karl Urban) is now in a league of his own after showing off some scary new powers that removed Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) from the equation, while Annie aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty) was able to escape Vought with her powers of flight. It also appears Season 5 may toss more of the folks from Gen V into the mix and then there was that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) mid-credit cameo. With Jared Padalecki down to clown with the cast for the final season, could we finally see him and Ackles back on screen in another Kripke production? Only time will tell.

For now, you can stream Season 4 of The Boys in its entirety on Prime Video.

