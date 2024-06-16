The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys is filled with surprising cameos, including Will Ferrell and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, adding a new level of star power.

Creator Eric Kripke had long wanted to work with Ferrell, with the actor agreeing to appear in the now-airing fourth season.

The season also features Tilda Swinton, Rob Benedict, and more.

The three-episode Season 4 premiere of Prime Video’s The Boys was jam-packed with plenty of gross-out, explosive, and downright diabolical moments, which is completely in line with what fans have grown to expect from the series. While we’ve long known that we'd get a cameo from The Walking Dead and Supernatural’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, had plenty of other famous faces popping out of the woodwork. One of the biggest shocks came at the top of the second episode, “Life Among the Septics,” when comedic legend Will Ferrell stepped onto the field. Literally.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Anchorman star appeared opposite Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, playing a role in the fictional movie about the superhero’s life. A clear jab at the 2009 Sandra Bullock-led, widely criticized, Academy Award-winning film, The Blind Side, the movie told a very much fictionalized version of A-Train’s younger years, introducing Ferrell as Coach Brink. While the appearance was short-lived, seeing Ferrell add The Boys to his credit sheet was something no one could’ve seen coming, so, how exactly did Kripke hook him?

In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Kripke, who uses words like “nicest” and “sweetest” to describe Ferrell, said the pair have long wanted to join forces, with Kripke “potentially writing a script” that ultimately, “never really developed.” But when he was working on casting guest stars for Season 4 of The Boys, Kripke saw the perfect fit for his wishlist collaboration.

“We had a meeting, and we texted a little bit, around when the part was available, and we were looking for somebody. Jess Chou wrote in the script, “Massive A-list Star,” as the name of the character, so I just reached out and said, “Do you wanna do it?” And I’m thrilled that he said, “Yes.” It was a horrible, punishing shoot. It was freezing rain, blowing sideways all day, and I felt so bad because he was just out there, outside. But he could not have been kinder and more lovely throughout it all. It was a terrible, horrible day, and he had just such a great attitude through the whole thing.”

Season 4 Of ‘The Boys’ Is All About the Cameos

Just when you thought The Boys couldn’t go any more over the top with guest stars and cameos, Season 4 said “Hold my beer.” In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Patton Oswalt and Jensen Ackles step into the story, but the penultimate season is on a completely different planet. Along with Ferrell as Coach Brink and Morgan as Butcher’s old coworker, Joe Kessler, the season also features the voice of Tilda Swinton in the role of The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) octopus lover, Ambrosius, as well as Supernatural alum Rob Benedict as a supe named Splinter, further rounding out Kripke’s gotta catch ‘em all mentality when it comes to bringing in actors from his uber-successful 15 season-running show.

