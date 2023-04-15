The Boys Season 4 has wrapped production and seems like it was a moment full of love and camaraderie for the cast and crew. While we saw some fun in wrap pictures posted by the cast and Amazon Prime’s Twitter handle that spelled blood and gore for the upcoming season, the series also put out a new video where showrunner Eric Kripke is seen getting quite emotional while addressing the cast and the crew.

In the new video, Kripke thanks the cast for bringing in their amazing talent, good energy, love, and leadership” they all put in their parts. He also thanked the crew for their hard work dubbing them “best f**** crew” he’s ever worked with. Then we see everyone hugging it out with some cast members still drenched in blood but looking content and happy. As much fun as the show is it takes a lot of time and effort to get it together and the team looks happy with their production.

The Boys’ Super Run So Far

The series is based on the original comic run by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson is the most mind-boggling one in the genre. It often takes the liberty of deviating from source material to give fans unexpected twists and turns that elevate the IP. With each season we get new characters like Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy in the previous season and the upcoming season will feature Jeffery Dean Morgan in an undisclosed role.

Over the course of the three seasons, we have seen Butcher trying to take down Homelander to finally The Boys beginning to work for the US government with the conflict between Butcher and Homelander at its peak. As for the upcoming season fans’ are excited to see what’s in store as The Boys and The Seven come face to face. Along with Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Antony Starr as Homelander the fourth installment will bring back Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, along with Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Further, rounding off the cast with Moragn are Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry.

No release date for The Boys Season 4 has been set yet. You can check out the new video below: