Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 4 finale.

The Boys Season 4 came to a tragic close as circumstances went from bad to worse. While trying to flee the country, The Boys are apprehended by the now deputized Supes from the Guardians of Godolkin, Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser), and Love Sausage (Derek Johns). The Boys aren’t escaping from this anytime soon – except for Butcher (Karl Urban) and Annie (Erin Moriarty) – as they find themselves facing a fate yet to be determined but hopelessly bleak. However, there is one character we do know the fate of, and as devastating as it was to see Frenchie (Tomer Capone) ripped away from a screaming Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), it may be the worst of the bunch: Zoe Neuman (Olivia Morandin).

Zoe Neuman’s Childhood Just Got Worse

The daughter of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) doesn’t make too many appearances on the show, but when she does, it usually isn’t good. For starters, her mom just died (gone too soon), but things were rough way before that. Last season, Neuman goes behind her adoptive father, then Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) to get Compound V from Homelander (Antony Starr). She uses the Compound V on Zoe, injecting her up through the spine as she screams in pain. Neuman does this out of love, hoping that it will provide her daughter with an extra layer of protection. Season 4 reveals her Supe power is a tentacle mouth of terror (which she uses to rip off Kimiko’s arm), as well as the regular invulnerability and strength that Compound V provides.

After Homelander outs Neuman as a Supe on live television, she decides to take Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) lifeline and escape from the mess she’s gotten herself into. Hughie offers asylum for her and Zoe, but things go awry when a V’d-up Bucher arrives, fully consumed by Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Though Zoe tries to defend her mother, nothing can stop Butcher’s significantly larger chest tendrils as they rip Neuman in two, sending her insides flying like a piñata. Where does that leave poor, young Zoe? Not with her biological father Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) (who, if you remember, was also brutalized by Butcher), but at the Red River Institute, the dreaded Supe orphanage where Neuman herself grew up.

Victoria Neuman Did Everything in Her Power To Keep Zoe out of Red River Institute

Neuman is deeply scarred by her time at Red River Institute, a time that she tried to erase considering Victoria Neuman isn’t her birth name. Born Nadia Khayat, Neuman spent time in and out of Red River after accidentally killing her parents as a child before eventually being adopted and given a new name by Edgar. Red River is essentially the wastebasket for dangerous Supes. Red River includes the likes of Madelyn Stillwell’s (Elisabeth Shue) son, Teddy Stillwell (Declan/Gavin Sheedy), and Gen V protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who found herself there on account of the same circumstances as Neuman before she was accepted into Godolkin University.

While not as cold and cruel as Homelander’s lab upbringing, Red River doesn’t do much better and left a serious mark on Neuman as she did everything she could to keep Zoe away from the institute. But despite her efforts, it’s exactly where Zoe winds up in the wake of Neuman’s death. And to think, had Neuman never subjected Zoe to Compound V, she wouldn’t be in this scenario, although she could never have accounted for her death at the hands of V’d-up Butcher of all people. Still, while the scene was only seconds long, Zoe’s anger and distraught are palpable as she is escorted to the institute. You might think it couldn’t get any worse, but this is The Boys we’re talking about, so it totally could and definitely will.

There Is No Shortage of Supe Facilities on 'The Boys'

The Red River Institute is owned by Vought International and, considering Vought’s notorious track record, it's obvious why everyone who gets out has such disdain for the place. But Vought also owns another facility, Sage Grove, featured in Season 2 of The Boys. Sage Grove is a psychiatric ward that functions more as a horrid experimentation ground for Supes. Sam Riordan spent time there before being transferred to The Woods, and it also housed Love Sausage and Cindy before they escaped. Alternatively, Red River could also lead to Godolkin University as it did for Marie, but as we know from Gen V, Godolkin isn’t exactly what it claims to be either.

The bottom line is, things don’t go too well for Supes without homes. Neuman spent so long concealing her powers to bolster her career and provide for her daughter that she’d be mortified if she knew where Zoe was being held. But it's anyone’s guess as to how long she’ll stay there. With Homelander puppeteering the president, he’s already managed to deputize Supes, meaning there could be a change coming to facilities like Red River and Sage Grove that keep Supes locked away from the public. Whatever comes to pass, Zoe has quite a troubled future ahead as she tries to wrestle with the ramifications of her mother’s demise, and we can only hope that the final season of The Boys will devote some screentime to exploring what’s next for her character.

