The Boys has already started shooting its fifth and final season, but until it’s wrapped and ready for fans to watch, the focus is still on Season 4, as various award shows and critics groups shine a spotlight on various series and performances from the last year. While the blood and gore are plentiful, so is the emotional trauma, as Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) remain on a collision course towards each other that can’t possibly end with sunshine and rainbows.

Before we find out how it all will end, Collider got the opportunity to have an FYC chat with series creator Eric Kripke and Starr, who really does deserve an Emmy already for his brilliantly villainous performance that contains enough of a sliver of vulnerability that you can almost feel for the psychopathic Supe. During the interview, the two sat together and talked about the incredible magic trick that Starr pulls off in keeping the audience with him on the roller coaster that is Homelander, the open communication between them as they shape the character, how the absurdity of it all just works so well, doing awful things but for a reason, how the end of Season 4 evolved into what it became, maintaining their denial that the end is near, and never wanting to become the thing that they’re poking fun at.

Antony Starr Is Doing Some of the Best Work on TV As Homelander in 'The Boys'

Collider: Eric, when we were speaking weekly, as the episodes were coming out this season, as part of our conversation about the fourth episode of Season 4 and Homelander’s journey back into his past, you said, “It’s long overdue, just give Ant an Emmy already.” Since every artist is probably their own worst and harshest critic, what do you see in his performance?

ERIC KRIPKE: Both of us are terrible at absorbing praise, so this will be very uncomfortable for him. I think Ant is doing some of the best work on TV, period. He’s an all-timer, in terms of the great antagonists, and he does it by very seriously attacking that character’s humanity and foibles and psychology. It’s really collaborative, from the script stage on. I really welcome Ant’s perspective on the character and the thoughts that he has because his batting average of being right is crazy high. And then, he shows up on set, taking risks and trying things that put him right on the razor’s edge, and that’s where the really interesting stuff happens. But I don’t know if people totally understand the amount of diligence and work and passion and hours that go into preparing for that moment when you can try to capture lightning. That comes from an incredible amount of building and thinking and discussing. He busts his ass to deliver this character. It’s fascinating how you can take a character who’s as sociopathic a wacko as Homelander and he can bring you into the experience and make you understand why Homelander is doing what he’s doing. That’s just an incredible magic trick.

Obviously, that episode was an example of things changing because the actor portraying the character for four seasons saw things differently than maybe it had been written on the page. Has that always been the case with the two of you? Was that open communication always there or was it something that grew as you both realized how much you understood and really got this character?

KRIPKE: Both. These things always grow, as you get to know each other more. One of the great things I love about television is that you can see what an actor is doing in real time, and then start adjusting the scripts to accentuate that. I always say that you’re tailoring a suit. When he first puts it on, it fits but it can fit better. And as it goes on, we get to know the actor and the actor gets to know the character, so that’s a really fun part. From the beginning, I’ve welcomed Ant and all the actors’ input. I’m not one of those guys who gets defensive about that. I’ll take any good idea where I can get it. I’m always like, “Bro, your name’s still gonna be on it. They’re not gonna say, 'Executive producer, you, and all the actors.' You get the fucking credit for it. Why wouldn’t you take every good idea you can possibly get?” It’s so wild to me. It’s my job to know the whole chess board, and it’s their job to know their pieces. They will catch things that I will miss because Ant is thinking about Homelander through every script and nothing else, so he’s gonna catch subtleties and have ideas that I’m not gonna have because I’m too scattered. That’s always something that I think is an important part of crafting a good show and a good character.

Antony Starr Never Wanted Homelander To Stop Evolving in 'The Boys'

Ant, did you always feel that kind of connection to the character from the beginning or did you get more vocal and have those ideas, the more you really got his psyche?

ANTONY STARR: First of all, what comes out on the page is pretty great, so it’s not about changing things as much as adding to it. For me, at least, it’s a different creative process whereby, every now and then, we might tweak something, or whatever. But a lot of the time, something will inspire and I’ll go, “Okay, that makes me think this. What if we add this? What if we did this?” Sometimes it doesn’t make sense because I don’t have the God’s eye view, but sometimes it does, and that’s great. When we started off, I only had two scenes in the pilot. We got a lot of scripts first up. I think we got six, so there was a pretty good sense of where it was going and what it was doing. Like Eric said before, it’s literally, in this case, like putting on a new suit. If you had told me a few years before this that I would be in spandex, prancing around with the American flag on as a cape, I would have laughed and said, “No, you jest.” But here we are. It’s taken a minute for me because I’m not American and there are the elements of it that are the classic Captain America/Superman type. So, it’s been a journey of growth and learning and collaboration. For me, it’s perfect because I don’t wanna be on a show where you’re like, “All right, we’ve got the character. Now, we’ve just gotta go from case to case to case, each week.” It’s a credit to all those people that do that. Good for them. But I’m much more interested in a story and character relationship evolution. I want things to evolve. I want it to be growing and breathing and living. We get that in spades on this show, and it’s a treat, man. It’s awesome.

This show has to dig into the characters because they’re all so awful and doing such awful things that we have to have some sort of connection to them, in some way.

STARR: A lot of the time they’re doing the awful things for a reason. One of my favorite scenes … when was the whale?

KRIPKE: Oh, that was Season 2, episode four.

STARR: I remember reading that and going, “We’ve gone too far. It’s The Deep riding in on a whale.” It just seemed so absurd. This has been a learning curve for me. After that, I was like, “Don’t judge anything, just go with it.” I wasn’t there on the day for what Chace [Crawford] did, but when I saw it with the VFX and everything was all sewn together, it was one of my favorite scenes because actually it’s The Deep doing his very, very best, as only he can, to get back in The Seven. He’s really busting his ass. It’s a character-driven moment of absurdity. And then, Butcher driving the boat through the whale is a very Butcher thing to do. The moment is actually anchored in character and story, and I love that about this show.

At the end of the season, Homelander is very much in charge. He’s won. Is he actually confident and comfortable in that fact or are his own insecurities always simmering under the surface?

STARR: There’s a funny moment when Sage comes in and he’s broken because he lost. He screwed up and the house of cards collapsed. But then, plot foiled, and Sage comes in, and presto, everything is flipped on its head. The speech at the end with Calhoun, because of this character that we’ve created, I was like, “There’s no way he’s gonna sit on his ass and accept that someone else is in control of this. He’s gonna twist the narrative in his head and spin it, so he’s like, ‘Look what I did. Ultimately, it was me all along. I hired her. If she wasn’t there, it wouldn’t have happened.’” This rabbit hole narrative that he would have gone down to find his way through to the light on the other side, where he just pushes Calhoun away and takes over the press conference, pretty much says it all. He’s weeping because he’s failed, gets saved, spins it, and then egotistically takes control. That’s the character in a nutshell, really.

Antony Starr and Eric Kripke Are in Denial About 'The Boys' Ending