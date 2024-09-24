We’re still an indefinite amount of time out from the premiere of the fifth and final season of Prime Video’s The Boys but that doesn’t mean the team won’t be dropping some hints along the way. Today, the series took to social media to announce that Tony Award-winning performer, Daveed Diggs, is set to join the cast for its swan song season. Sticking with just an inch and not a mile, that’s all the info that The Boys was willing to release for now, as a character name and description hasn’t been released. So, whether Diggs will join the corrupt personalities at Vought or fight against them is a question that will receive an answer at another point in time.

With the voice of an angel, Diggs is a well-known face and voice from the sets of Hollywood to the stages of Broadway. Many will forever tie his voice to his characters, Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, as part of the original cast of Hamilton, while fans of Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Wars: Visions, and Invincible are likely to do the same thanks to his sprawling repertoire of voice work. In the realm of live-action, Diggs has long been leading the cast of Snowpiercer and also has two movies, Nickel Boys and In the Blink of an Eye, on the way.

What Do We Know About ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

News that the series would be tapping out following its fifth season came very shortly before the Season 4 premiere. Many folks had wondered how long Eric Kripke could continue to adapt the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comics for the small screen without it going on for too long. Then, the series’ creator gave us the final word that Season 5 would be the last chapter of The Boys’ on-screen journey. Now, everyone is hungry for more information about what things will look like by the time the dust settles and who will emerge triumphant. Series star Giancarlo Esposito recently teased “a whirlwind season,” even going so far as to call the ending “explosive.”

And Diggs isn’t the only new name joining the call sheet of The Boys Season 5. Kripke has long used the production as a place to bring his pals from the world of Supernatural back to play and he’ll be doing it again in the next set of episodes with Jared Padalecki. Fans have been waiting for this moment to come for years, with his appearance set in stone, the rumor mill has already begun churning with speculation about what role he may step into.

Get caught up on the first four seasons of The Boys now streaming on Prime Video and stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the show’s final season.

