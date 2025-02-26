Supernatural fans rejoice! That long-awaited reunion is coming after all. Just maybe not how you thought it would look. Today, through social media, it was announced that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will both appear in the fifth and final season of The Boys. The two perfect angels appeared alongside their brother in arms, Jensen Ackles, in a promo video that saw the latter calling them to action.

While strolling the set of the production, which is now filming in Toronto, Ackles can be seen FaceTiming Padalecki, telling him that they’ve got some work to do. With the Impala in the background — complete with a demon-trapping symbol painted on the top of the trunk — Padalecki telephoned Ackles’ message to Collins, who gleefully obliged, only to chase his confirmation with a question. And thus, the historical moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally come to fruition with the trio of our dreams back together again in another Eric Kripke-created series.

This is the latest filming update we’ve received from The Boys HQ, as the gang is completely booked and busy, getting showered with blood, guts, and whatever else they plan to shower themselves with in the final season. Series star, Jack Quaid, has previously teased an uber-messy final showdown between the Supes and civilians, so we can expect the blood cannons to be working overtime. Plus, we’ll probably shed a tear or several, because there’s absolutely no way that all of our faves are walking out with their lives.

What the ‘Supernatural’ Reunion Could Mean

For years — literally years — audiences have been nothing short of begging for a Supernatural reunion on the NSFW Prime Video series. Hey, if we can’t have it in the reality of the Winchester family, the world of Vought is the next best option, right? After Ackles strapped on the boots of America-loving Soldier Boy back in Season 3, audiences were wondering if we’d see Padalecki tango in the universe, something that was confirmed early last summer. While we’ve all wanted Collins to reteam with the Winchesters, it just seemed like too much to ask for, but now, all the boys (and angel) will be back in town for Season 5 of The Boys. The only piece of the pie (reference intended) missing is what characters the two newcomers will play, but we’re sure that Kripke has something diabolically genius in store for each of them. Oh, and we’d like to see the Impala again, too.

As of right now, Season 5 of The Boys hasn’t announced its arrival date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.