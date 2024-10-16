This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While The Boys universe will continue with multiple spin-offs, it's been confirmed that The Boys will conclude with Season 5, and its final outing just added a new star to its ensemble. A new report from Variety revealed that Mason Dye has joined the cast of The Boys Season 5 as Bombsight, a character who was mentioned last season as a Supe who was featured in one of the spoofy Vought superhero films, The Curse of Fu Manchu. Further details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that the character could also potentially appear in the upcoming Vought Rising spin-off series, which has tapped The Boys Season 2 and 3 veterans, Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront) as leads.

