For the last seven years, Colby Minifie has appeared on our TV screens in The Boys as Ashley Barrett, the neurotic, boot-licking, recently ousted CEO of Vought International. The latter half of the show’s most recent fourth season saw Ashley thrown into a tough predicament, after she found herself being hunted by the Supes she once worked for, ultimately deciding there was no choice left but to inject herself with Compound V in hopes of evening out the playing field. While audiences didn’t really get to see how the supe-making drug affected the character (although a wild transformation was teased in her final on-screen moments), we’re sure that Eric Kripke and the rest of the creative team have something absolutely bonkers up their sleeves for the longtime face of Vought when the fifth and final season arrives.

Bolstering our hopes, Minifie recently chatted with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff while in attendance at SXSW for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Surrender. Of course, the actress was unable to give specific details about how Season 5’s plot is panning out, but she did have an incredibly promising update about where we’ll see Ashley’s storyline go over the next set of episodes. Teasing plenty of over-the-top ridiculousness to come, Minifie said,

“Ooh, I can say that I've gotten to embrace a lot more physical comedy this season. The thing that they chose really allows me to have some fun physically, which, being a theater person, is, like, my favorite thing. So, I'm really excited about it.”

What Will Life After Vought Look Like?