While his character on Prime Video’s hit series, The Boys, oozes with entitlement and a grandiose amount of self-certainty that he hopes will cover his off-the-charts insecurity, Antony Starr couldn't be any more different. The New Zealand-born actor has played Homelander, the sadistic Supe, and leader of The Seven, for the last four seasons and has done a damn good job bringing one of television’s most disgusting characters to life. But, all good things must come to an end and the sun will officially be setting on the satirical superhero series following its upcoming fifth season, an announcement that was made shortly before the fourth season arrived in June. During a chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast on which he appeared alongside several of his co-stars, Starr revealed his feelings about the end of an era and - doing something his character could never dream of - admitted that he had doubts about the production’s success during its early days.

Recalling those very first table readings and introductions where The Boys’ creator, Eric Kripke, shared his ideal scenario for the series, Starr said,

“[Kripke] started the show saying that this was always in his head to go five seasons. And, of course, I don’t know about you guys, but I was sitting there going, ‘Pff, we’ll see. Oh, we shall see. It might only go two.’ But, no, the show has done well.”

Antony Starr Understands The Importance Of Leaving The Audience Wanting More

Close

Too much of a good thing is still overkill and that’s a sentiment that Starr strongly stands by when it comes to any sort of TV series — not just The Boys. Some fans are happy that the show will call it quits with Season 5, while others could watch the battle between the titular group of civilian vigilantes and the deplorable Supes at Vought International go on for 10 more years - like Kripke did with his previous gig as the creator of Supernatural. But Starr applauds his leader’s decision to wrap it up in what promises to be a satisfying conclusion, as he said,

“I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note, and I think there’s nothing worse - and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was fucking horrible - you do that last season and it’s shit. And you get remembered very poorly and you’ve got to kind of wear that. I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve it.”

