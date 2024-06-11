The Big Picture The Boys Season 5 will be the final season, concluding the story as planned by Eric Kripke.

Oi! The end is in sight for Eric Kripke’s hit series, The Boys. Just days before the fourth season explodes onto Amazon Prime and weeks after it was announced that the show would return for a fifth season, the man behind the comic series’ on-screen adaptation has revealed that the next set of blows will be The Boys’ last. Taking to X, Kripke shared the news which is sure to come as a gut punch to many fans who were hoping the series would go until at least a sixth season. In his post, Kripke wrote,

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!

Along with the shocking reveal, Kripke also shared the page of a script for Season 4’s season finale. Most of the words are blacked out, save for at the very bottom where he wrote a message to his cast, breaking the news that they would be going into the breach once more with Season 5. Originally only for the eyes of stars including Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Jack Quaid, the super secret memo reads: “SEE YOU FOR OUR FINAL SEASON MOTHERFUCKERS!”

What This Means For Season 4

Knowing what we know now, the stakes for Season 4 of The Boys have never been higher as the next batch of episodes will act as a precursor to the grand finale. We know that Butcher (Urban) is essentially knocking on death’s door with limited time to pull off his revenge fantasy on Homelander (Starr), who is now reassembling The Seven after losing numerous members in Season 3. Political sides are going to clash and even promise to mirror real life as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) races for a chance at the Vice Presidency alongside Presidential candidate, Robert Singer (Jim Beaver).

This also means that there’s just one more chance for Kripke’s old Supernatural co-worker, Jared Padalecki to take on a role in the satirical superhero universe. Audiences loved what Jensen Ackles did with the character of Soldier Boy in Season 3 and eagerly look forward to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s underwraps role in Season 4, so it’s time for Padalecki to bite the bullet, hit the gym, and round out the Supernatural trio for The Boys’ swan song season.

Stay tuned for more information on the final season of The Boys and catch the first three episodes of Season 4 when they premiere on Prime Video on June 13.