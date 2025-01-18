The Boys Season 5 is going to break our hearts simply for the reason that the show will come to an end, and we’ll not have another season that looks into the traumas and tantrums of our favorite heroes and villains. With an amazing penultimate episode and a killer finale, the fourth season felt more like a reflection of the events that are happening around us. What started as a parody of the superhero genre has turned into full-blown political satire, and rightfully so. In a new interview with Forbes, Eric Kripke spoke about how current events will affect the upcoming season.

Sometimes the lines between fiction and reality blur in the most unexpected ways. The Boys Season 4, the finale titled, ‘Assassination Run,’ came with a disclaimer given the current events at the time. When asked whether how ongoing events will affect the episodes of the fifth season, which is currently filming, Kripke revealed that “they're not all written, by the way. They're about half-written.” He further explained,

“…I mean, look - things adjust all the time. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes - but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light.”

The Fate of 'The Boys' Is Already Sealed

While the scripts aren’t finished and are open to change, Kripke revealed that the fates of The Seven and The Boys are already sealed. “We have in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax - like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know?” He further explained the changes come in terms of conversations and jokes. “So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stays pretty similar.”

The Boys Season 5 is currently filming and has no release date, yet. You can get caught up on the first four seasons now streaming on Prime Video and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

