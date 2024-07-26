Season 4 of The Boys was a wild ride, but the story isn’t done just yet. By popular demand, our favorite satirical superhero saga is renewed for one last hurrah with Season 5, marking the grand finale of this epic series. Over the years, fans have been hooked on the relentless crusade of The Boys as they unmask the sinister secrets of Vought - a shady multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages morally bankrupt superheroes while covering up their dirtiest deeds.

The Season 4 finale left audiences with a truckload of unanswered questions, so it’s not a surprise that Season 5 is in the pipeline. But this explosive finale won’t be hitting Prime Video for a bit. Here’s what we currently know so far about The Boys Season 5.

When Is 'The Boys’ Season 5 Coming Out?

Close

Right now, there’s no official word on the exact release date for The Boys Season 5. Given that Season 4 just wrapped up not too long ago, it’s a bit too soon for an announcement. But just by observing the gaps between previous seasons, it’s safe to bet that Season 5 will likely drop in 2025 or 2025.

The good news is that showrunner Kripke has spilled some major updates about the final season. Even though the fifth season is in progress, everything is “still raw” and rough around the edges. No surprises there, since the writers’ room is just a month old.

"Even I don't. I mean, we're about a month into the writers room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions. It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy sh-t's been talked about, that's for sure."

Is There a Trailer for 'The Boys’ Season 5?

Image via Prime Video

Just like the official release date, the trailer for The Boys Season 5 isn’t available yet. Keep an eye out for future updates!

Who Are the Cast in 'The Boys’ Season 5?

Image via Prime Video

Season 5 of The Boys sees the return of Karl Urban as Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and Cameron Rovetti as Ryan. Other possible stars returning to the show are Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage.

Fans who have stuck around for the mid-credits scene in the Season 4 finale might have caught a glimpse of Soldier Boy, hinting at Jensen Ackles’ return in the final season. But that’s not all. The latest updates reveal that Paul Reiser is back as The Legend in Season 5. For those who need a refresher, The Legend was the Senior VP of Hero Management at Vought American, with the crucial job of sweeping all the supes’ messes under the rug. Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki is also joining the cast for the show’s final season. However, as Padalecki shares with Variety, details of what his character entails are still under wraps.

“Well, I’ll say this: Kripke and I texted today. It’s not been written yet, but I think he was saying [the final season] doesn’t even film until 2025. So yeah, I’m going to go play in Kripke’s newest playground. I had a great time the first time around, so I’m sure I’ll have a great time here again. I love the show. I think it’s hilarious and exciting.”

Who Happened in 'The Boys’ Season 4 Finale?

Image via Prime Video

In the season finale of The Boys, things went from 0 to 100 as Homelander cranks his schemes into overdrive. One of the standout moments includes Homelander and Firecracker exposing Neuman as a Supe. During a tense appearance on Firecracker’s VNN show, Neuman is grilled about the supposed “Anti-Supe” legislation proposed by Singer. Just as she starts to answer, Homelander zapped her with his laser, revealing her Supe status live on air and for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, Butcher undergoes a shocking transformation. After injecting himself with Compound V, the vigilante, who is literally on the brink of death, morphs into a terrifying force of destruction. When Neuman and her daughter Zoe finally agree to help The Boys in their mission against Vought and Homelander, Butcher abruptly enters the safehouse and turns the tables. Out of nowhere, tentacles erupt from his body, using them to rip Neuman in half without mercy. As Butcher strides away from the carnage, viewers are left hanging, wondering what this darker, more sinister version of Butcher has in store for the final season.

With The Boys now fugitives, President Calhoun (David Andrews) has taken office and quickly aligned himself with Homelander. As his first presidential act, Calhoun declared martial law and commissioned a legion of superheroes to report directly to Homelander. The Boys now make a run for their lives, only to be caught up in the chase. Frenchie and Kimiko are ambushed by Gen V’s Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). In an airport bathroom, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) is accosted by Love Sausage (Derek Johns) and a squad of armed men who promptly cuff him. Meanwhile, Hughie and Annie find themselves trapped by Supe-Terrorist Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser).

That's not all. In a mid-credits scene, audiences are shocked to see Soldier Boy back on screen - locked in a deep slumber in his cryogenic chamber in a secret CIA facility. Just like others, Homelander has no idea that his father continued to live. Although this scene proves to be an emotional moment, it's also worth remembering that Homelander didn't share the best relationship with Soldier Boy back in Season 3. With their differing ideologies and perspectives on what it means to be a superhero, Soldier Boy's return to The Boys in the final season might greatly influence Homelander's plans for world domination.

What Is ‘The Boys’ About?

Image via Prime Video

Check out the official synopsis for The Boys below:

“The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys continue on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.”

Who Is Making ‘The Boys’?

image via Amaaon

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and is brought to life by showrunner Eric Kripke, known for his work on Supernatural. Kripke also serves as a writer and executive producer. Alongside Kripke are executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver from Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty from Original Film, plus Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, and Robertson. Joining as co-executive producer is Micahel Saltzman.

But the crew isn’t just gearing up for the fifth and final season. The team has got a lot going on their plate at the moment. They’re also knee-deep in the production of Season 2 of Gen V. Per their last update, it’s been over two months since production kicked off, and although there’s no official release date yet, Amazon MGM Studios executive Vernon Sanders has shared updates on their progress and the hurdles they’ve faced, particularly after the heartbreaking loss of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson.

"We love Gen V. Season 2 is turning out to be really strong. They've had their hardships, obviously, with the loss of Chance, but ultimately, I think all fans of The Boys are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there's more. We are in production now. We've been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two, and I'm hoping that will be out next year."

On top of that, The Boys universe is expanding with a Mexico-based spin-off. Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna are on board as executive producers, and the deal with the pilot episode writer is in the works. While the initial pitch looks promising, there’s still work to be done to set the stage for future episodes. There’s also the challenge of making sure that the spin-off stands strong on its own, without relying too much on the original series. Bernal and Luna are reported to star in minor roles, although nothing’s been confirmed yet.