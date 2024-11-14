On July 18, 2024, lines were drawn in the sand and the stage was set for the big boss fight we'd all been waiting for as the fourth season of The Boys came to a dramatic end. Before the first episode’s arrival, it was revealed that not only had the series been renewed for a fifth season, but that both sides would play for keeps in the next set of episodes, which would be the show’s last. Since then, audiences have been eager to learn more about what the next installment will bring and when it will crash onto screens. Luckily, Collider’s Christina Radish got some solid answers from the project’s creator, Eric Kripke, while the pair chatted during a For Your Consideration (FYC) interview centered on the title’s most recent season.
Perhaps the biggest update to come from the conversation was the reveal that Season 5 of The Boys is mere days from picking up the cameras, spraying the actors down with blood and other bodily fluids, and getting back into action, with Kripke revealing: “We start shooting a week from Monday. That’s less than two weeks.”
Touching on the heavy emotions he’s bound to face at one point or another with the show grinding to a halt, Kripke added:
“I’m fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I’m so busy right now… Just the amount of work, it’s so busy that I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it’s gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I’ve been willfully denying it. It hasn’t totally sunk in. That will be hard.”
Does the Cast Know What They’re Getting Themselves Into?
Over its four-season run, The Boys has offered up plenty of shocking, jaw-dropping, and downright disgusting moments. It has also served viewers up a heavy helping of gut-punching scenes, with the incredibly talented performers driving some difficult scene work home. So, when it comes to the finale, are the stars in the know? According to Kripke, the cast of The Boys is almost as in the dark about how the whole thing will end as we are. When asked if he’s already told Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and the rest of the gang how things will shake out by the time the final credits roll, Kripke said:
“I have not. We’re far enough along that I can pitch out the character wide arcs, but they’re the emotional arcs, so the actors can start working on what their journey is and some of the twists and turns of what goes where. Frankly, some of them we’re still working out, but we have a solid sense of where they all go, emotionally.”
Season 4 of The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more about when to expect the fifth and final season.
The Boys is a drama series that explores the darker aspects of superhero culture, portraying a world where superheroes abuse their powers rather than use them for good. Centered around a vigilante group aiming to control these corrupt heroes, the series delves into themes of power, corruption, and accountability. The show features a complex narrative with multifaceted characters, offering an unfiltered look at the consequences of unchecked power.
