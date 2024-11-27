For nearly five seasons, Antony Starr has continued to deliver an award-winning performance in Prime Video’s The Boys. During his tenure on the Eric Kripke-created adaptation, Starr has chilled audiences to the bone with his portrayal of the psychopathic and sadistic leader of The Seven, Homelander. With every scene he appears in, the character becomes all the more unhinged and unpredictable, proving time and time again that - although others may believe they’re at the top of the food chain - he’s the one with all the power. With filming now underway for the show’s fifth and final season, a lot of us are wondering how much higher the stakes could possibly be stacked. Now that he’s essentially in control of the government, there’s no one who can control Homelander’s massive ego, which is precisely what Starr said would be a key factor in the events that will play out.

During a conversation with Variety, Starr and Kripke addressed where viewers will pick back up with the character when the first episode of Season 5 eventually debuts on Prime Video.

“[Homelander] starts the season off discovering his own mortality in a way that only occurs on this show. What’s really present on his mind is the idea of legacy. So, he really wants to set up his son as the next baton carrier in Vought.”

Although his relationship with his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), started to shift in a better way for him at the top of the penultimate season, Homelander began to lose control of his kiddo as the episodes marched on. Through Starr’s comments about legacy and purpose, it’s obvious that Season 5 will see plenty more of the dynamic between the pair of laser-visioned Supe relatives.

Transforming Into a Monster

Easily one of the most depraved characters on television, it’s a wonder that Starr is able to dip in and out of the villainous mindset needed to play the brutal leader of the Supes. And, in a way, the actor says that it isn’t so much a process of getting in and out of character, but instead learning how to work with and better shape it during his downtime, adding that Kripke is the perfect person to bounce ideas back and forth with.

“I get so granular on things, and I go down so many weird rabbit holes with this character. We don’t punch the clock and go home. You take [the work] home. It’s always sort of there, noodling away. Eric’s always been very open about any ideas that I’ve had, anything I want to add, subtract. I come in with an idea, he knocks it back or explains why there is something the way it is. It’s a pretty organic interchange. We just kick ideas around. It’s just a great, positive, creative experience.”

